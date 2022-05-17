Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 22:05 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 302

Council Explores

Government Change



At the May 9 meeting, Saluda County Council gave first reading to an ordinance that would allow voters to decide if they want a change in form of government.

If the ordinance passes in three readings, a referendum will be held and the county voters will decide of they want to keep the present council form of government with five council members, or adopt the council-administrator form of government with five council members.

Scott Neely of Dominion Energy informed Council of a planned power outage in a small section of the Ridge area of the county on May 22. The outage will run from midnight to 4 a.m., and will allow Dominion to switch out equipment. If it rains, the outage will be held on May 29.

Neely said the company has sent post cards to all residents who will be affected. Another planned outage will be held in October in the Batesburg area of the county, Again, residents will be contacted in advance by post cards.

Council gave second reading approval to the Saluda County Schools and county budget.

The local support portion of the school district’s $23,159,456 budget is $8,476,594, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $5,343,556 from ad valorem taxes.

The county’s budget stands at $14,999,977, and is currently balanced. One more readings is required for both budgets.

The purchase of a $37,400 heavy equipment trailer was approved. It will be funded from the Heavy Equipment Reserve Fund.

The low bid for the purchase of an ambulance remount was awarded to EPA for $128,126.18. It will be paid from the Ambulance Fund.

Timothy Taylor was appointed to the Fire Board to fill the unexpired term of Tanner Quattlebaum. Randall Porter was appointed the alternate.







Inducted Into S.C. Lions

Club Hall of Fame

At the SC Lions State Convention on April 30, late Saluda Lions Club member Charlie Rentz was inducted into the S.C. Lions Hall of Fame for his leadership as a Lions District Governor and his support of Lions charitable causes. Accepting the award is Lion Brooksie Rentz, his widow.





Special EMS Project At

‘One Saluda’ Fireflies Game

Come celebrate with the Saluda community for “One Saluda” night at Segra Park in Columbia on Sunday, May 22. Included will be a special county EMS promotion.The Fireflies play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 5:05 p.m.

Each ticket purchase will include a Fireflies group hat voucher. Tickets will be left at will-call!

To order tickets for the One Saluda game, go to: https://www.firefliestickets.com/group/event/Saluda22/

Things to know before you go:

Segra Park is a clear bag policy and cashless! Saluda & The Fireflies have partnered together for exciting festivities! 1.) Community Organization of the Game: GOLDEN GATE MOVEMENT 2) Saluda HS Band on the field 4 minute performance in the outfield 3). National Anthem Group: TANYA GOFF & TONIA HUDSON.

Saluda County EMS has issued the following announcement:

“We have been working together with the Columbia Fireflies and on May 22nd we will be showcasing one of our new ambulances at Segra Park.

As you enter the park please bring two or more non-perishable food items and help us “Stuff A Ambulance” All food items will be brought back to a local food pantry in Saluda.

As a gift for bringing the non-perishable items you will recive a discount booklet to local stores and restaurants in Saluda while supplies last. Included in the booklet are: Punks PB and Jam; File and Style; A Touch of Country; Southern Roots; Migs Pizza; Three Maria's; Root 121.

Please help get the word out! Together we can make a difference.

Special thanks to our sponsors:

Punks PB and Jam; Crouch’s Hardware; Southeastern Helicopters; Do it Best Hardware; H&R Block - Marcia Shealy; State Farm Agent Kelly White; Cromley’s Ford

Also thanks to the businesses participating, SHS printing department and all those who made it happen.

Keep a watch on our Facebook page for more exciting info in the upcoming days...we worry that all the excitement released at one time will blow your mind.”

