W. Wyman King Academy Class of 2022

W. Wyman King Academy held commencent excercises on Fri., May 20. Pictured above are the members of the class. Front Row L-R:Kerri Bradley, Madison Metts, Madelyn Polk, Naomi Salinas, Rylee Smith. Back Row L-R: Tucker Amick, Carter DuBose, Trevor Fulmer, John Roy, Tripp Richardson.





Ridge Spring-Monetta Class of 2022

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School will hold commencement exercises Thurs.,June 2, at 5 pm, USC-Aiken Convocation Center



Saluda High School Commencement

Saluda High School will hold commencement exercises Sat.,June 4, 9 a.m., at the Bettis Herlong Stadium at Mathews Field. The class photo will be published later.

Only One Local Contested

Race In June 14 Primaries

There will only be one local race in the June 14 primaries.

Incumbent Republican District 39 member of the House of Representatives Cal Forrest is being challenged by Katie Hall.

There was a race for House District 82 in the Democratic Primary, but Brian Ryan B Doyle, originally challenging incumbent William Bill Clyburn, withdrew his name. Doyle withdrawal was too late to remove the office from the ballot. It is not necessary to make a selection for this office.

Following are the candidates for statewide office:



DEMOCRATIC

Governor - (Vote for 1) (Does not allow Write In)

Carlton Boyd (Democratic)

Joe Cunningham (Democratic)

Mia S McLeod (Democratic)

Calvin CJ Mack McMillan (Democratic)

William H Williams (Democratic)

State Superintendent of Education - (Vote for 1) (Does not allow Write in)

Gary L Burgess (Democratic)

Lisa Ellis (Democratic)

Jerry Govan (Democratic)

U.S. Senate 2 - (Vote for 1) (Does not allow Write In)

Catherine Fleming Bruce (Democratic)

Angela Geter (Democratic)

Krystle Matthews (Democratic)

REPUBLICAN

Governor - (Vote for 1) (Does not allow Write in)

Henry McMaster (Republican)

Harrison Musselwhite (Republican)

Mindy L Steele (Republican)

Secretary of State - (Vote for 1) (Does not allow Write In)

Keith Blandford (Republican)

Mark Hammond (Republican)

Attorney General - (Vote for 1) (Does not allow Write In)

W Lauren Martel (Republican)

Alan Wilson (Republican)

State Superintendent of Education - (Vote for 1) (Does not allow Write In)

Travis Bedson (Republican)

Bryan Chapman (Republican)

Cindy Coats (Republican)

Sheri Few (Republican)

Kizzi Gibson (Republican)

Lynda Leventis-Wells (Republican)

Kathy Maness (Republican)

Ellen Weaver (Republican)

Commissioner of Agriculture - (Vote for 1) (Does not allow Write In)

Bill Bledsoe (Republican)

Bob Rozler (Republican)

Hugh Weathers (Republican)



