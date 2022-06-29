Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 21:05 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 424

Moore Recognized by District,

Wins Council Chairman Election

Jim Moore won the special election to fill the unexpired term of the late County Council Chairman Jerry Strawbridge on Tues., June 21.

Moore unopposed, but election laws dictate the election had to held to allow for write in votes. Obviously, the turnout was light. Moore received 420 votes. There were 19 write-in votes cast.

At the last Saluda County Schools board meeting, Moore was recognized for eight years of service on the School Board.

Moore was thanks for or all his time and dedication he gave to the school district for the benefit of the students, staff and community.

Pictured, L to R, are District Superintendent Dr. Harvey Livingston, Moore, and Board Chairman Dr. Kathy Coleman.

School Board Summary



Saluda School District One Board of Trustees metJune 13, at Saluda High School.

The meeting was also live streamed. The Board had a 6:00 p.m. work session to discuss

Saluda County School District Summer Academic Programs, Social Studies Textbooks, Building Update, and Legislation.

The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss Teacher Contracts and a Contractual matter. The regular Board meeting started promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Kathy Coleman called the meeting to order. CDR James Moore gave the invocation. The agenda was approved. The minutes from the May 16, 2022, Board Meeting were approved. Dr. Kathy Coleman, Chairperson; Dr. Arlene S. Puryear, Vice Chairperson; Ms. Christy Corley Nichols, Secretary; Ms. Sharon Williams Holloway, CDR James Moore and Dr. Harvey H. Livingston III, Superintendent were all in attendance.

2022-2023 Board Meeting Schedule

Ms. Nichols made a motion for the Board to approve the Saluda County School District Board Meeting Schedule for 2022-2023. Ms. Holloway seconded. The schedule passed unanimously.

Textbooks

The following textbooks were approved by the Board:

Social Studies Grades 4–5

SAVVAS South Carolina, myWorld Interactive, 1st Edition (Grade 4)

SAVVAS South Carolina, myWorld Interactive, 1st Edition (Grade 5)

U.S. Government Advanced Placement

Bedford, Freeman & Worth American Government: Stories of a Nation

U.S. Government

National Geographic American Government

U.S. History and Constitution Advanced Placement

McGraw Hill American History: Connecting with the Past, 15th Edition, AP Edition

U.S. History and Constitution

HMH American History



Funding Flexibility

The SC Department of Education allows school districts flexibility in spending certain revenue sources that are not fully utilized by the end of the fiscal year. Ms. Nichols made a motion for the Board to approve the Funding Flexibility plan to be submitted to SCDOE and Ms. Holloway 2nd. The vote passed unanimously.

Second Reading of Investment Earnings Policy (DFA)

Ms. Holloway made a motion for the Board to approve the second reading of the Investment Earnings Policy. Ms. Nichols 2nd. The vote passed unanimously.

Final Reading of the 2022-2023 Saluda County School District One Budget

Ms. Nichols made a motion for the Board to approve the final reading of the 2022-2023 Saluda County District One Budget. Ms. Holloway 2nd. The vote passed unanimously.

Teacher Contracts

The Board approved 4 teacher contracts for the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent’s Report

Dr. Livingston and Dr. Coleman thanked the Board, teachers, and staff for a wonderful school year. They then recognized CDR James Moore for his eight years of service on the Saluda County School Board. Thank you, Commander Moore, for all your time and dedication you gave to our school district for the benefit of our students, staff and community.

Adjournment

The meeting Adjourned at approximately 7:30 p.m.

LIONS SCHOLARSHIP - The Saluda Lions Club Selected Saluda High School Graduate Daisy Pertez Perez as the 2022 R B Rogers Scholarship recipient. At the June meeting President Carey Bedenbaugh presented her with a $1000 check for her continuing education.







