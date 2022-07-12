Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 21:52 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 327

Larceny of Gasoline leads to Drug Charges



Sheriff Josh Price is announcing the arrests of four individuals.

These arrests stemmed from an investigation of gasoline theft that has led to drugs charges and the recovery of stolen property.

On June 11th, deputies responded to Wiz’s Gas Station in reference to theft of gasoline. Deputies learned that during the morning hours before the store opened, subjects used an illegal device to steal over $231.00 of gasoline from the business.

Through the investigation, Investigators identified Retha Rena Koon, Ryan Krehl, Jennifer McCary, and Brian Bledsoe as the suspects. A search warrant was obtained for the residence of Retha Koon along with arrest warrants for Retha Koon, Ryan Krehl, Jennifer McCary, and Brian Bledsoe for the offenses of Breaking into a Fuel Pump and Failure to pay for Gasoline.

On June 30th, Investigators executed a search warrant at a Koon’s residence on Trotter Road. Upon entry into the residence, deputies located Koon and Krehl. Deputies observed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on a table next to Koon and Krehl. Deputies obtained an additional search warrant related to illegal narcotics being in the residence.

Upon execution of this search warrant, deputies located a large quantity of methamphetamine and other narcotics inside the residence. Both Koon and Krehl were arrested and transported to the Saluda County Detention Center. They are additionally charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule 2 Narcotic.

July 1, deputies executed a search warrant at the residence of Ryan Krehl on West Creek Road. Deputies arrested Jennifer McCary and Brian Bledsoe who were at the residence, for the gasoline theft related offenses. Also, on the property deputies located a camper that was stolen out of Lexington County.

Ryan Krehl, Jennifer McCary, and Brian Bledsoe will be additionally charged with Possession of Stolen Property valued at over $20,000.

Coroner Turner Recognized

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office staff and the South Carolina Coroner’s Association would like to congratulate Coroner Keith Turner for being awarded the 2022 Sue Townsend Award. The award was presented at the association’s annual conference last week in Myrtle Beach. This award was named for former Aiken County Coroner Sue Townsend, who was instrumental in supporting not only her county for over 20 years, but also the SC Coroner’s Association and her fellow coroners throughout the state. The recipient of this award exemplifies Sue Townsend in his service and tenacity. Keith Turner has served as Coroner of Saluda County for almost 30 years.



Saluda Man Dies In Accident

A Saluda man died in a one-vehicle accident Tues., July 5.

The victim was identified as Mr. Paul Smith Jr., age 57.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office reports the collision occurred around 10:20 AM on Greenwood Hwy (Hwy 178) near Rolling Meadows Lane in Saluda.

The one vehicle collision involved a pick-up truck exiting the highway and overturning. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported by Saluda County EMS to Self-Regional Healthcare and later died of his injuries.

The collision is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol and Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office would like to thank the first responders of the Saluda County EMS, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Fire Service and SC Hwy Patrol for their assistance.

The Coroner’s Office extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Smith.