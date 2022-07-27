Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 21:05 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 642

43rd Annual Truck

and Tractor Pull



The Saluda Young Farmers 43rd Annual Truck and Tractor Pull, “Hottest Pull in the South” will be held July 30th at the Young Farmer Stadium at the County Recreation Complex.

The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pullers / Southern Pullers Association professional pull will begin at 7pm. Ticket gates and pit will open at 4pm.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults - $20, Children 6 to 12 - $10, 5 and under – Free, and cooler/bulk beverage - $5.00 (no glass containers). Cash, credit and debit card ticket purchases will be available at the gate. Concessions will also be available.

The 2022 Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship winners will be recognized as well. Recipients this year include: Quinten Miller, Makayla Porter, Wyatt Doolittle, Layne Crouch, and Drew Proctor. Proceeds from the pull go towards the scholarship program.

Bring a chair – stand seating is limited. There will be no charge for parking and no additional charges for entering the pit.

Trackside parking (40 spaces, 10 ft. wide) will go on sale July 5. Please check out https://saludayoungfarmer.org/trackside-parking/ before calling to know which space you would like to purchase. There are (3) handicap spaces available, but proof of handicap must be provided. To purchase trackside parking, contact Dan Rodgers at (864) 980-1758 after 5 PM. All trackside parking spots are $90 for the night. This includes 2 adult passes and parking spot.

Come and enjoy a weekend of high-powered action!

Check out www.Saluda YoungFarmer.org or syftp.us for the latest information. Like us on Facebook at “Saluda SC Tractor Pull.”

STATE CHAMPIONS

Saluda County Recreation Department’s 12U All-Star softball team won the state championship Mon., July 18, in Lancaster, earning a trip to the Dixie Youth World Series in Louisiana in a few days.

Saluda’s team went undefeated through a field that also included Lancaster, South Spartanburg, Jefferson, Sumter, Georgetown, Lewisville and Andrews. The local team defeated Andrews 10-2 to claim the title.

Members of the team are Ensley Patterson, Kamryn Campbell, Nyla Jordan, Karen Almarez, Miller Martin, Aubrey “Boots Marnati, Ashlynn Vereen, Blythe Buzhardt, Resse Shaw, Kylee McGlohorn, Ava Forrest and Adylynn Holsomback. Jeffery Jordan is the head coach, and Daniel Patterson and Lee Wertz are the assistants.

This is basically the same team that won the state championship in a different classification last year. That World Series was held in Moncks Corner and the Saluda team finished third.

Moncks Corner is a whole lot closer than Louisiana. There have been several fund-raisers to help sponsors the trip. If you like to contribute, there is a link on the Saluda County Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Lake Murray Suspected

Drowning Death

Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a suspected drowning who was recovered from an area of Lake Murray near Little River Landing shortly before 9:30 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The victim has been identified by Coroner Keith Turner as Ernie K. Wertz, age 72 of Saluda. According to the Coroner, Mr. Wertz was recovered from the water by SC DNR and pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Wertz had been the occupant of a small boat prior to apparently falling into the water from the boat on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19th. Search and rescue teams were called to the scene late yesterday afternoon and worked until approximately midnight trying to locate the victim.

The search resumed early this morning with the continued help of dive teams from SC DNR, Newberry County Water Rescue & Dive Team, Little Mountain Rescue Squad and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office is grateful for the efforts and teamwork of all of the agencies that assisted in recovering Mr. Wertz. We also would like to thank the property owners and citizens near the scene for their assistance.

The incident is under investigation by SC DNR, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and Saluda County Coro-ner’s Office.

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr. Wertz.

Saluda Man Dies

In Collison

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office reported a motor vehicle collision occurred on July 18, 2022 at approximately 5:45 PM at the intersection of Batesburg Highway and South Jennings Street in the town of Saluda.

The two-vehicle collision involved an SUV and a tractor trailer truck. The driver of the SUV unfortunately died at the scene and was later identified as Mr. Jahsiri Ahmad Abdul Moyenda, age 56 of Saluda. The collision is being investigated by the Saluda Police Department, SC Highway Patrol and Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office would like to thank the first responders of the Saluda County EMS, Saluda Police Department, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Fire Service, SC Highway Patrol and State Transport Police for their assistance at the scene.

The coroner’s office extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Moyenda.



























