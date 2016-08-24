Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2016 14:10 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 427

Batesburg Man Dies

In Monetta Crash

A Batesburg man died Fri., Aug. 19, in Monetta after his car went airborne and crashed into a house.

According to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, Ubaldo Tepeate Lugo, 35, of 4708 Pond Branch Rd., Batesburg, was travelling too fast for conditions when his 2007 Nissan pickup hit a railroad track and went airborne.

The truck hit a house on the right side of the road. Lugo was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to multiple trauma.

The truck was travelling south on Hwy. 23 toward Hwy. 39, and the accident occurred during heavy rain.

Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to the hospital in Aiken. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts. Turner has not heard of their conditions.

The house suffered extension damage. Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

The death was Saluda County’s first highway fatality of 2016, and happened about 50-yards from the Aiken County line.

Investigating were Sgt. Quest Hallman, and Trooper Mike Alvishire of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Also, on the scene was the Saluda County EMS.





Pilots and aircraft technicians using static helicopter displays talk to Saluda Middle School students.

SOaR Visits Saluda

Middle School Students

On August 22, 2016, Saluda Middle School hosted a STEM Day event that is geared to generate interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics through the Celebrate Freedom Foundation program SOaR. Approximately 465 students, along with their teachers participated.

SOaR™ (School/Student Oppor-tunities and Rewards) is an academic out reach program that supports STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in middle and high schools.

Utilizing subject matter experts, the program stimulates career choices by describing positions in the aviation industry. These experts emphasize the importance of learning critical skills that students will need, and the importance of staying in school and graduating.

Using a $10 million helicopter, presentations are delivered that inspire, stimulate and literally "lift off" a student’s attitude and enthusiasm. These presentations also help students who perform well in the classroom but are looking for career options and guidance.

The program actively involves students in hands-on, real-world learning experiences that:

•Changes their perception that the study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics is difficult and boring

•Motivates them to become more interested, knowledgeable, and skilled in these content areas

•Inspires them to become aware of the need to set personal goals to achieve success

•Instills in them a greater understanding and appreciation of the importance and advantage of working collaboratively with others to solve problems

•Makes them recognize the importance of remaining in school and graduating

•Stimulates their interest in the technology, trades and engineering fields that are essential to providing the workforce of the future and

•Encourages them establish stronger relationships with educators, influencer, community leaders, parents, and policy makers.

PERKINS RECOGNIZED - Bill Perkins was recognized on July 28, 2016, for his 18 years of service as the Saluda County Veteran’s Affairs Officer with a retirement party sponsored by Hospice Care of South Carolina. Hospice Care would like to thank those who attended and a special thank you to Bi Lo, Dan’s, Mig’s, Lunch N Treats, and Subway who donated items for the event.