Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 21:32 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 284

Southeast Gravel

Schedules Saluda Race



Southeast Gravel, an organization that sponsors bicycle races on gravel roads, has scheduled an event in Saluda on Sat., Sept. 24.

There will be three race distances, 20, 50 and 100 miles. The long course will start at 9 a.m, the short course at 9:10, and the 20-mile fun course at 9:15.

According to the Southeast Gravel webpage:

“We scoped out some of the amazing roads in the Saluda, SC area and they were too awesome not to have an event here. Featuring a downtown Saluda start and finish, you will ride on some of the most fun gravel roads we have found.

You’ve been training all year and it’s time to push yourself. We have a 100 and 50 mile option on tap. Don’t let the lack of elevation fool you, there are some very difficult stretches of gravel mixed in here.

Saluda is a small town in South Carolina, and it’s very easy to get from the middle of town to some great low traffic gravel roads. Finish your long gravel ride in town and bring spectators with you to celebrate your finish in a party atmosphere.”

The race will begin and end at Saluda Elementary School.

POST 65 OFFICERS - The August American Legion Post 65 meeting was highlighted by installation of officers for 2022-23 and update of District 17 and South Carolina Department of American Legion. Post 65 meets at 108 Rudolph Street, Saluda SC, on the first Thursday of each month, except July and December. Pictured left to right: James Etheredge, Sergeant-At-Arms; Bob Albert, Chaplain; John Hood, Commander Post 65; Gehrig Minick, Sergeant-At-Arms; District 17 Commander Jerome Childs; 1st Vice Commander, Al Butler; Grady Clark, Membership. Not pictured; Bob Horne, Sergeant-At-Arms; Keith Lester, 2nd Vice Commander and Sergeant-At-Arms; 3rd Vice Commander Jim Moore; and Tena Buffington, Adjutant.



Graduate from Saluda Receives

County Academic Award

At Piedmont Technical College’s recent summer commencement exercises, outstanding students were honored for academic achievement as County Award Winners. Courtney Wertz, a business administration/management major, was the honoree for Saluda County.

Saluda County Forestry Association Scholarship for Youth

By: Stephen Pohlman

Clemson Extension Area Forestry Agent

The Saluda County Forestry Association is pleased to announce that they will once again offer a scholarship to those looking to further their education in the field of forestry or a related field at a university or technical college. This scholarship will be based on scholastic and achievement records. Priority will be given to Saluda County residents and to Saluda County Forestry Association members. Applicants need to be students attending a university/college.

The scholarship application is available by sending an email request to Stephen Pohlman, Clemson Extension Forestry Agent, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . All completed applications must be mailed into the Saluda County Forestry Associ-ation’s PO Box address provided on the form and postmarked no later than October 14, 2022.

This scholarship is made possible by the many supporting businesses surrounding our community. The Saluda County Forestry Association would like to thank our supporters once again for helping make this possible for the youth of our area.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.