2022 District Hall of

Fame Class Announced



Saluda County Schools 2022 Hall of Fame class will be inducted at halftime of the Saluda-Strom Thurmond game Fri., Oct. 7.

Inducted will be Trevor Deloach, the S.C. high school basketball player of the year in 2007; Byron Hilley, state championship band director; Phyllis Morris Newman, all-state softball player in the early 1980s; and George Padgett, all-state football player for Bettis Herlong in the late 1950s.





Upper Savannah Regional Job Fair

Planned for Oct. 6 in Greenwood



Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and SC Works/Upper Savannah are hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood. Dozens of employers from Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda counties are expected.

“We are very excited to have two of the newest employers to the region joining us next Thursday — E.A. Sween, which is set to open a facility in Greenwood County in 2023, and Europastry, which is expected to begin operations later this year in Laurens County,” said Erin Nodine, deputy workforce development director with the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. “Combined, those organizations are set to bring almost 500 new jobs to the area.”

Other companies that will be actively recruiting at the Job Fair include PTC, 2nd Wind HVAC, 3D Solutions, Abbeville Area Medical Center, Eaton, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Whitten Center, Greenwood County, Lonza, Komatsu, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Laurens 55 School District, Newberry County, Self Regional Healthcare, ZF Transmissions, Martha Franks Community Retirement, Lander University, Impresa Building Systems, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and to dress as if they were going to an actual job interview because they will be meeting employers face-to-face.

For further details, visit www.ptc.edu/jobfair.