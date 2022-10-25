Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 21:41 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 340

DEDICATION - David Sawyer,Jr., right, and David Owner, left, of the Foresty Commission, spoke at the dedication of The C.E. Berry Jr. Forestry Center at Windy Hill. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



C.E. Berry Jr. Forestry

Center Dedicated



The C.E. Berry Jr. Forestry Center at Windy Hill was dedicated Thurs., Oct. 13, at the Padgett Pond location in Saluda County.

The renovated Padgett’s Pond Mill, the modern lodge and acreage were left to the S.C. Forestry Commission by the late Carl Eugene “Gene’ Berry, Jr.

David Sawyer, Jr., personal representative and successor trustee of the Berry estate, served as master of ceremonies at the dedication event.

After the introduction of guests, Sawyer told of being called to the hospital where

Berry was a patient, and being asked by his longtime friend to help in carrying out his wishes of leaving his property to the Forestry Commission.

Sawyer said he felt Berry knew the end was near, and wanted to make sure everything was in order.

Berry who died July 21, 2020, was a longtime conservationist and philanthropist. He used the Padgett Pond and neighboring acreage to sponsor yearly duck and deer hunts, with proceeds going to the Saluda County Historical Society, of which he was a former president and board member. The lodge was used during these hunts for the Historical Society members to serve breakfast to the hunters.

Berry was honored posthumously by the Upper Savannah Land Trust as the 2021 Peggy Adams Conservation Award winner. The plaque was inscribed, “Carl Eugene “Gene” Berry, Jr. 1941-2020: In Appreciation for His Outstanding Stewardship and Generosity in Protecting and Sharing the Conservation Values of the Padgett Pond Conservation Easement 567 Acres Saluda County, SC.”

Sawyer told of other acts of Berry’s generosity, then introduced Rep. Cal Forrest.

Forrest had Berry was a school teacher at Batesburg-Leesville High School.

‘Not only was he a great teacher, but he was one of the most charitable people I’ve ever known,” Forrest said.

After remarks by Scott Phillips, S.C. State Forester, the entrance sign to the property was unveiled by the Windy Hill Rod & Gun Club members.

David Owen, S.C. Forestry Commission Construction and Property Manager, told how the property will now be used as the office for the Saluda County branch of the Forestry Commission, and will also be open to schools, scouting organizations, etc., for teaching conservation and hunter safety.

Owens then delivered the blessing.

Attendees were given the opportunity to tour the museum and cabin.

This was followed by a buffet lunch, catered by Juniper of Ridge Spring, Gene’s favorite restaurant.

115-YEAR-OLD CASH REGISTER IN 100-YEAR-OLD STORE - Left to right, Brad and Lynette Forrest, Sandy Lovell and Caitlyn Powell pose with the National Cash Register in their store, C.B. Forrest & Son, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this month. The cash register has been in continuous operation in Saluda for 115 years. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

C.B. Forrest & Son

Celebrates Birthday 100

Saluda’s C.B. Forrest & Son clothing store is celebrating its 100th birthday this month.

Before he went into service in WWI, Cally B. Forrest had worked in the store of Lycurgus Forrest, and used that experience to open the new store in October of 1922.

Cally began the business with Tally Fulmer in the building across the street from where the store is today.

The two men stayed in the partnership for five or six years, when they came to an understanding.

They said, “No need in both of us starving to death,” according to Cally’s grandson, Brad.

Cally stayed in the store, and Tally went on to become Saluda County treasurer.

Cally’s sons Harold and Earl grew up in the store. Harold died in 1962, but Earl continued work in the store up until a few months before the passed away in 2019 at the age of 90.

C.B. Forrest moved to its current North Main Street location in the 1930’s. In the 1970’s, the store next door, Luke’s, moved across the street where Forrest’s use to be, and the Forrests bought that store and expanded.

Today the store continues to offer a large line for clothing for men, women and children.

Other than the clothes and popular staff, the store’s biggest attraction is its 115 year-old cash register that is still uses.

Brad Forrest knows the exact date of the cash register’s arrival in Saluda, because the original bill of lading is glued under the top drawer of the massive cash register.

The National Cash Register was delivered to Smith Brother’s Store in Saluda on Oct. 11, 1907.

When Smith Brother’s went out of business in the mid-1920’s, Cally bought it and put it to work in his clothing store.

While the Forrests still use the same cash register, they have seen many changes to Saluda through the years.

When the store celebrated it’s 90th birthday, Earl said, “I remember when everybody came to town on Saturday. The streets and the stores were full.”

Things have changed. Saluda, like many small towns, is struggling in today’s economy.

“It’s a hard place to make a living,” Brad said, “but a great place to live.”

Despite today’s tough times, Brad and staff will continue to work to bring quality, affordable clothing to the people of the county they love.

It’s a family tradition!

Tractor Supply Not Coming

Near the beginning of the Oct. 10 meeting, County Council Chairman Jim Moore announced the anticipated Tractor Supply store will no be coming to Saluda for “various reasons.”

In the public presentation portion of the meeting, Jim Bowie expressed his concerns about conflicting information he had gotten about his Guppie Lane property development.

Bowie said he purchased property in 2019 near Lake Murray Shores with the hope of putting Park Model homes (400 square feet or less) on the land. He called the Saluda County building codes office and was told those type buildings were not allowed.

A few years later, he called back to be told they were now allowed. Since the project began, he has spent over $800,000 purchasing 27 lots in Saluda County, including three lakefront lots.

The next time he called the building office, he was told the Park Models, again, were not allowed. He said the homes were attractive and he has development of the homes in West Columbia.

He asked Council to help solve his predicament.

Moore said Council could not take action at the meeting, but Bowie must first appear before the Mobile Home Appeals Board.

Miriam Atria, president/CEO of the Capitol City/Lake Murray Country recreation and tourism board., told of plans for the four county Lake Murray area (Newberry, Saluda, Lexington, Richland) to participate in the upcoming 250th American Revolutionary War nationwide observance. She said Jason Barrett has visited the Saluda County Museum to get information about the county’s participation in the war.

She also told of an upcoming worldwide bass fishing tournament on the lake, and showed two videos, including a commercial promoting the Lake Murray area that will be broadcast nationwide.

Council approved a resolution with the Cherokee Nation, in which the cooperation in the historic past (Saluda Old Town Treaty of 1755) was emphasized, as well as a pledge for working together in the future.

The bid for painting the airport building was awarded to First Class Construction for $24,150, which will come fromthe building repair reserve account.

The request for quote for fire service billing was awarded to EF Recovery, LLC.

The request to purchase two bush trucks for the Fire Departments, using ARPA funds, was approved.

A additional School Resource officer position was approved. This will be funded by a state grant.

The bid for renovation of the new library building was awarded to First Class Construction, with certain conditions attached.











