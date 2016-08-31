Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2016 14:28 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 568

Missing Woman’s Body

Recovered In Lake

On Tuesday, August 24, at approximately 12:02 p.m., the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unoccupied boat on the lake.

Witnesses found and docked the unoccupied pontoon boat in the area of Atlas Drive in Saluda County. After further investigation by Saluda County, Newberry County, and the Department of Natural Resources, the husband identified the boat and the identity of the missing person as his wife, Mrs. Cynthia Leagan age 46 of Gold Nugget Point in Saluda County.

The husband stated that he did speak to his wife while she was operating the boat. The search began then for Mrs. Leagan in the area of her residence and approximately two miles where the pontoon boat was found.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. the deceased body of Mrs. Leagan was found approximately one and a half miles in the lake from her residence.

The Saluda County Coroners Office was called and Coroner Keith Turner and deputy coroners responded. Coroner Turner made the proper notification to the family. Deputy coroners took possession of the body. An autopsy was scheduled for later in the week.

2016 Saluda District

Hall of Fame Class

Saluda County School District One is proud to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2016.

The inductees include:

Molly Spearman - A graduate of Hollywood High School. Mrs. Spearman spent 18 years as a teacher and administrator at Hollywood. She currently serves as SC State Superintendent of Education.

William "Bill" Whitfield - Served 33 years as a teacher and principal at Saluda High School.

Gloria Caldwell - Served 31 years as a teacher and media specialist at Saluda High School. Published several works involving Saluda schools and community.

Diedra "Didi" Clark Rankin - Clark was named All-State in basketball and an All-American in softball in 1980.

Jonell Bosket - First female basketball player in Saluda history to score 1,000 career points. She played 1977 North-South All-Star basketball game and started at point guard for four seasons at Lander University. She is a 33 year veteran of Air Force and Air Force reserves.

Tommy Hite - Head coach of the 1941 Class A State Championship football team.

10th Annual Riverfest

The 10th Annual Riverfest is Saturday, Sept. 3, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Big Man’s Marina, Hwy 391, 125 Big Man’s Rd, Lake Murray. Featured will be bands, children’s activities, food, vendors, prizes, etc. (Standard-Sentinel photo from 2014 Riverfest)