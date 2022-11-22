Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 22:16 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 295

County Man

Dies In Accident



A Saluda County man was killed in an early Sun. morning, Nov. 13, car crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m. in Saluda County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

A 1997 Honda sedan was driving north on Old Chappells Ferry Road when it crossed the center line, Ridgeway said. The car ran off the left side of the road where it hit a mailbox and ditch before crashing into a culvert.

The Saluda resident driving the car died at the scene. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office identified the driver and the only occupant of the Honda Accord as Willie Odell Mason, 32.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.





Brief Council Meeting



Saluda County Council’s Nov. 14 meeting was a short one.

With only four items on the agenda, the public portion of the minutes only lasted a few minutes.

Council voted to reassign property for a future fire training center. The property discussed in is located behind Southland Log Homes, off the Batesburg Hwy.

The contract with Moseley Architects for the Detention Center design was reinstated.

Council approved the purchase of a $9670 utility/storage building for the coroner’s office, using building reserve account funds. Coroner Keith Turner said the building is well built and will only need a wire run to the meter to get the power going.

Tina Ross was appointed to the Workforce Development Board.





Saluda High Students Create

Ornaments For State Tree

In National Ceremony

WASHINGTON-From state flowers to notable landmarks, American students, including some from Saluda High School, have designed one-of-a-kind ornaments to celebrate the places they call home.

These ornaments will adorn 58 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree. The trees represent states, territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The Saluda High students, under the tutelage of art teacher Wayne Bell, designed ornaments to represent the state of South Carolina.

The America Celebrates ornament program is an annual collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation (NPF). Each federal partner worked within their organizations to facilitate the identification of elementary, middle and high schools to participate in the America Celebrates program. The project is funded by the NPF.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting has strong ties to education.

In 1923, a letter arrived at the White House from the District of Columbia Public Schools proposing that a decorated Christmas tree be placed on the South Lawn of the White House. On Christmas Eve that year, President Calvin Coolidge walked from the Oval Office to the Ellipse and pushed a button that lit the first National Christmas Tree.

During World War II, wartime restrictions meant no new ornaments were pur- chased for the National Christmas Tree in 1942. Washington, D.C students donated ornaments that would supplement the use of reused ornaments from previous years. This year, more than 2,600 students participated in the American Celebrates ornament program! The students, ages 4 to 19-years-old, learned about the places they call home. From history and ecological wonders, to exploring different mediums of art, these students’ ornaments are a must-see this holiday.

Since 1973, the National Christmas Tree has been a living tree which can be viewed year-round in President’s Park - one of America’s 423 national parks!

The America Celebrates display is one of the highlights of the National Christmas Tree experience. You’re invited to view the National Christmas Tree and the 58 trees’ ornaments up close from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1, 2023. Can’t make in person? Check out the President’s Park Facebook page for photos of the ornaments!

In partnership with NPF, CBS will broadcast the 2022 ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 11 (8 - 9 p.m., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The National Christmas Tree Lighting will also be available for the public to View at CBS.com beginning Dec. 12.

For more event information and updates, please visit www.thenationaltree.org and follow President’s Park on Facebook or Twitter.

58 schools designed ornaments for the 2022 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park.