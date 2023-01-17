Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 17 January 2023 22:50 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 493

SWEARING IN - Pictured above is a screen capture of the swearing in ceremony for Saluda County officers, Council Chairman Jim Moore, Councilman Justin Anderson, Treasurer Tiffany Shaw, and Auditor Memmus Forrest. Councilman Frank Daniel was also sworn in, but was standing out of range of the camera. Michelle Daniels conducted the swearing in.

Council Holds First

Meeting Of New Year



Saluda County Council held its first meeting of the new year on Mon., Jan. 9.

Jim Moore began his first full term as chairman. He was previously elected to fill the unexpired term of the late Jerry Strawbridge, who died while in office.

Councilmen Frank Daniel and Justin Anderson were re-elected and began new four-year terms.

In the first action of the new year, Councilman Jack Atkinson was elected vice chairman.

In his report, Moore said he had included in the council members packet proposed fees for animal control from Edgefield County, and advised the members to study them and contact him if the had any problems with the proposal.

He let Council know in the first six months of the fiscal year, the county had collected 55 per cent of the budget and expended 49 percent.

Moore said he had met with department heads and asked them to submit strategic plans for their departments. He encouraged them to all work together as “one Saluda County.”

He proposed a retreat with the S.C. Association of Counties to discuss strategic planning, the administrator form of government, budgeting and zoning. The retreat will be Mar. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Moore said the pet neutering project was going well. So far 64 cats and 56 dogs had been neutered, and 40 more pets are scheduled for this week. The project has cost the county $3000 so far.

Saluda’s new Mayor Miliken Matthews, accompanied by Town Council and administrator, pledged cooperation with the county. Matthews said he had heard the County and the Town have not worked well in the past, but said the two governments should use the “one Saluda” theme Moore mentioned earlier.

He concluded by quoting Thomas Jefferson, “I like dreams of the future better than history of the past.”

In new business, Council gave first reading to an ordinance that will allow the county to sale property located at 117 and 119 North Main Street in Saluda. Anderson voted against the reading.

Moore announced the committee appointments, which were the same as last year.

Council approved and signed an agreement with Safebuilt Carolinas, LLC, for continuing to provide building code services for Saluda County.

Also approved were engagement letters with Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. and First-Tryon Advisors for the Detention Center Project.

Atkinson questioned if Council was moving too soon on this, but Moore said, “we have been kicking this can too long.”

Atkinson agreed and voted for the letters.

Council voted to transfer funds, not to exceed $115,000, from Contingency for increase in insurance premiums.

They also approved transfer from Contingency for administrative salaries, as approved at a prior council meeting.

County Has State’s 9th

Longest Life Expectancy

Saluda County is tied for the ninth longest life expectancy in South Carolina, accosding to Slacker.

These are the Top 10 counties in South Carolina with the longest life expectancy: 1. Beaufort County 2. Edgefield County 3. Charleston County 4. Berkeley County 5. Greenville County 6. York County 7. Dorchester County 8. Lexington County 9. TIED: Saluda County, Jasper County

#9. Saluda County - Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #18 --- Length of life rank: #11 --- Quality of life rank: #23

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79.

Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in South Carolina. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

