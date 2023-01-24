Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 22:24 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 670

Miya Chapman Crowned

S.C. Miss 4-H Queen

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Mya Chapman of Saluda participated in the 2023 SC 4-H Showcase held at Clinton High School, and was crowned as the 2023 Miss 4-H Queen.

The Showcase (formerly the Miss 4-H Pageant) is a great way to highlight the accomplishments and love for 4-H shared by the youth of South Carolina. Mya is an extremely active member of the Saluda County 4-H Program and she has participated in various activities on the state and national level as well.

Among her achievements, she is the state winner of the SC 4-H Honey Bee Project, and the state portfolio winner for 4-H National Congress. Besides 4-H, Mya is a member of the National Honor Society and is the sophomore class Vice President at Saluda High School.

Her future plans are to attend Clemson University and pursue a career as a physicians assistant. Mya is the daughter of Jan and Garry Chapman.

Photo courtesy of Alexis Lyda.





MCEC Pays County Taxes

MCEC trustee, Carey Bedenbaugh, presents Saluda County Treasurer, Tiffany Shaw, a check for the current taxes for Saluda County.”





ATTENTION MAIL SUBSCRIBERS

We have received many complaints about the expiration date being wrong on the mailing labels.

This is due to an old label printer that is slipping. Your expiration date is supposed to be above your name, but due to the slippage the expiration date on labels often belong to the subscriber on the label below you.

The expiration date is correct in our computer.

If anyone has a good used Okidata Microline 321 Turbo Dot Matrix printer, please let us know. New machines are currently cost prohibitive because of their rarity.

Hopefully, business will improve and we can get a new or good used machine.

In the meantime, please bear with us.

THANKS

Guest Speaker To Discuss Ukraine

On Sunday evening, January 29,2023, at six o'clock P.M. Dr. Robbie McAlister with the SEND Team at the South Carolina Baptist convention will be the guest speaker at Ridge Spring Baptist Church.

Dr. McAlister has returned recently from a trip to Ukraine, and he will share his experiences while in that country.

Even though it will be two o'clock A. M. in Ukraine, a Pastor in Kyiv has agreed to join the meeting in a Zoom Call. The Pastor will entertain questions from the Congregation, and he will provide a firsthand report of conditions that exist currently in Ukraine.

The zoom call is conditioned on there being electricity in Kyiv at the time of our call.

At the conclusion of the service, an offering will be taken for our Friends in Ukraine who are suffering so terribly.

The Community is invited to join with the Members of Ridge Spring Baptist for this very informative and unique service.



