Forty-Three Sentenced

Forty-three defendants were sentenced on guilty plays during the last session of Saluda County General Sessions Court.

Sentence were:

Joel Weston Dowd, malicious injury to property, more than $10,000, ten years, suspended to nine days and five years probation. Brian Timothy Long, assault and battery 3rd, 30 days.

Julio Humino Melendez-Soto, malicious injury to property, more than $2000 but less than $10,000, three years, suspended to 298 days, five years probation; possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base - 1st offense, 29 days.

Allison Paige McEl-veen, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base - 1st offense, 2 years, suspended to 18 days, 30 months probation; possession of Sched 1 - V drugs, 1st, 2 years, suspended to 18 days, 30 months probation.

Cedric Lamond Herrin, possession of over one ounce of marijuana, $200 fine. Scott Harold Schader, possession of other controlled substances 1st, two days.

Jasmine Quontera Ethredge, failure to stop for blue light, two days. Cerome Emelio Cart-ledge, possession of less than one ounce marijuana, one day.

Justin Adam Risinger, possession of controlled substance, 45 days. Antonio Alexander Scott, possession of controlled substance, one day.

Malik Jamal Dirton, possession of controlled substance, one day. Benito Juan, assault and battery 1st, three years. Lance Edmond, failure to stop for blue light, one year, suspended to one day, 6 months probation.

Tammy Turner, burglary 3rd degree 1st offense, one year, suspended to seven days, 6 months probation. Da’-Montavis Antonio Graham, assault and battery 2nd, three days, 18 months probation.

Breanna Marie Dyer, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base - 1st offense, 2 years, suspended to 10 days, two years probation. Elysha Dawn Castilow, breach of trust w/fraudulent intent, more than $2000 but less than $10,000, three years, suspended to 21 days, three years probation.

Tyler Michael Gilliland, unlawful carrying a pistol, two days; resisting arrest, two days. Laprintise Antravious Williams, DUI 1st, three days.

Harold Cooper Nut-hall., possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base - 1st offense, one year, suspended to one day, one year probation. Hunter Jay Tardiff, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, etc., three days.

Anthony McCloud Abney, use of vehicle without permission, 52 days. Brenner Labraun McGrath, assault & battery 3rd, one day.

Lauren Hannah Each, unlawful carrying a pistol, two days. James Patrick Padgett, use of 911 unlawfully, one day. Dalton Layen Senn, assault & battery 3rd, one day.

Logan Todd Sulton, assault & battery 2nd, one year, suspended to two days and one year probation. Aaron Horger, assault & battery 2nd, three years, suspended to time served and one year probation; resisting arrest, one year, suspended to one day.

Danilo Garedo Rodriguez, possession of cocaine 1st, time served. Julian Torres, domestic violence 2nd, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to 18 months probation.

Terrance Delano Gilchrist Jr., accessory after the fact of a felony, 14 days. Denzel Young. assault & battery 1st, 8 years, after service of nine months, suspended to five years probation.



Quenesha Macole Burley, cruelty to children, time served. Shay Lynn Nichole Lagons, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, one year, concurrent with current sentence. Rebecca Peposa Kelly, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, five years, suspended to 265 days, three years probation.

Seth Allen Johnston, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, five years, suspended to 265 days, three years probation. Kendrick Cortez Debris Daniel, unlawful carrying a pistol, 90 days.

Walter Lee Keith Shans, unlawful carrying a pistol, 18 days. Allison C. Davis, unlawful neglect of an adult, two years, suspended to ten days, 18 months probation.

Antonio Aqueleo Martinez, failure to comply, two days. Pier Lashun Nixon, possession of crack cocaine, four years, suspended to one day, one year probation. Killijah Her-bert, assault & battery 2nd, 90 days.





Civil Rights Leader

Charlie Sam Daniel Dies

Saluda County civil rights leader, Charlie Sam Daniel Sr. (center in above photo) died Jan. 22 at the age of 93.

Daniel was known in Saluda County and throughout the State for his work toward the integration of the public schools in the late 60s and early 70s. His community accomplishments were numerous and included serving as President of the NAACP for over a decade, co-founding a community action group called Concerned Citizens of Saluda County, testifying at U.S. Congressional hearings in Washington, DC for the integration of Saluda County Schools, organizing and leading, for many decades, voter registration and redistricting efforts for fair and effective community representation, serving on the Board of Riverside Community Development Center,

He operated Daniel’s Barber Shop on Bouknight Ferry Road for over 60 years.

Daniel was also known as the father of and grandfather of outstanding athletes. The above photo was taken at the Saluda-Southside Christian game in Simpsonville in 2019. Pictured with him, L to R, are his grandson Myles, his son Al, his daughter Kenyatta and his son Mel. Myles, Mel’s son, was an All-State basketball player at Greenville’s Wade Hampton High School. Al was a star basketball player at Saluda High, Anderson College and Furman University and is in the Hall of Fame at all three schools. Kenyatta was an all-state basketball player at Saluda High. Mel led the Saluda boys basketball team to back to back state championships in 1977 and 1978, and is in the Saluda and Furman Halls of Fame.

They were all there to see Kenyatta’s son Dallan Wright play for the Tigers. Dallan would later in the season catch four touchdown passes in Saluda’s State Championship win over Barnwell. He is currently a member of the Virginia Tech football team. His brother Zion was a top receiver for this year’s Saluda football squad, and currently is a star player on the basketball team.

Funeral services for Daniel were held on Saturday, January 28th at the Saluda High School Gymnasium (Standard-Sentinel photo)