Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 22:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 327

Arrest made in Theft of Catalytic Converter

Ashley Riceman has been arrested and charged for cutting off and stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at SCE&G Ramp 5. The incident occurred last week on Monday. The catalytic converter was located at the residence of Riceman.

Sheriff Price would like to extend his thanks to the community for their help and praise the work done by Investigators to solve this case.

ATTEND CONVENTION - Saluda County residents joined over four hundred young farmers, ranchers and ag enthusiasts ages 18-35 years old in Greenville for the annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference.

South Carolina Young Farmers

Grow as Leaders in Greenville



Over four hundred young farmers, ranchers and ag enthusiasts ages 18-35 years old, met recently for the annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in Greenville. Members from across the state gathered to network, become better leaders in their communities and learn how to overcome challenges within the agriculture industry. Attendees from Saluda County included Alex Berry, Cody Berry, Katelyn Berry, Noah Berry, Ethan Forrest, Noah Hallman, Ali Harrison, Dillon Harrison, Hailey Hendrix, Quinten Miller, Drake Yon, and Nicole Yon.

Conference attendees had the opportunity to listen to a wide variety of speakers on topics addressing all aspects of agriculture—including farm diversification, succession planning, working with local government and dealing with nuisance wildlife. “2023 was another successful conference, setting records with over 400 people in attendance,” said newly-elected State Young Farmer and Rancher Committee Chair Walton Calhoun (Marlboro). “The theme of this year’s conference was Engage, Advocate and Teach (EAT) which was aimed at bringing everyone to the table, and it did just that through breakout sessions, speakers, and activities. I would like to thank everyone for attending, and I look forward to seeing everyone in Columbia for our 2024 SCFB YF&R conference.”

Calhoun was elected the SCFB YF&R chair at the SCFB Annual Meeting in December and will serve his term throughout 2023 leading the program to follow SCFB’s mission and goals. Other members of the state committee are: Shiloah and Nicole Burbage (Coastal District), Walton and Casey Calhoun (Pee Dee District), Chris and Gillian Courtney (Central District), Madison and Mary Katherine Harrington (Coastal District), Loren Lindler (Central District), Michael and Allison Plumblee (Piedmont District), Matt and Ashlyn Stevens (Pee Dee District) and Andy and Allison Whiten (Piedmont District). Michael Plumblee, of Newberry County, won the 2023 Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award. The competition consists of a written application and an oral presentation in front of a panel of judges. Plumblee won $500 cash, $7,000 towards the purchase of a new ATV compliments of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, and has the opportunity to represent South Carolina Farm Bureau on trips to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Fusion Conference in Jacksonville, Florida and the 2024 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an owned agricultural operation, but who actively contribute to agriculture and Farm Bureau. Award prizes are compliments of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, and South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation.

Matt Stevens, of Horry-Loris County, won the 2023 Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award. Matt was awarded $1,000 compliments of the Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, $33,750 towards the purchase of a new Ford truck and has the opportunity to represent South Carolina Farm Bureau on trips to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Fusion Conference in Jacksonville, Florida and the 2024 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who derive the majority of their income from an owned agricultural operation and have excelled in their farming or ranching operations while exhibiting superior leadership abilities. Participants are evaluated on a combination of their agricultural operation’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau. Award prizes are compliments of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and Ford.

Orangeburg County Farm Bureau Chapter received the award for the Largest County Delegation, boasting 28 young farmers and ranchers in attendance at the conference. Through the Harvest for All program, county Young Farmer and Rancher committees support a local foodbank, food kitchen or food project. This year Darlington County received the 2023 Harvest for all Project Award. The Salkehatchie Cluster was recognized for the most innovative project.

Plans are already underway for the 2024 Young Farmers and Ranchers conference scheduled for February 2-4, 2024, in Columbia.



For more information about Young Farmers and Ranchers and to learn how to get involved, contact Heather Barberio at hbarberio@ scfb.org.



South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 90,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.