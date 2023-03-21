Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 22:19 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 317

SOME OF THE LADIES AT THE GALA

(Standard-Sentinel photos)

Education Foundation

Holds First Black Tie Gala



The Saluda County School District Education Foundation held its first annual Black Tie Gala Sat., Mar, 11, in the atrium of the Educational Complex.

School board and foundation board of directors member, Dr. Arlene Puryear in her welcome, said the foundation was created to support local teachers and the schools.

After Rev. Trey Shealy gave the blessing, dinner was served by members of the Saluda High School Teacher Cadet program.

Following the meal Dr. David Mathis gave the featured speech.

Dr. Mathis spent 42 years in education, and is a former Saluda Schools superintendent. He left the district to join Saluda native, Supt. of Education Molly Spearman, at the Department of Education, where he served as deputy superintendent from 2017-2023, retiring when Spearman announced she would not seek re-election.

Mathis praised the local school system and administration.

When many district boards make the news, because of disputes, Mathis said the Saluda board of trustees gets along and works closely with the superintendent.

Mathis said the Saluda teachers and administrators are more than willing to go the extra mile for the students.

He said school systems face many challenges, but because of the student, teachers, administration and community cooperation, Saluda schools are blessed.

Rev. Shealy, chairman of the Foundation Board of Directors, explained the foundation’s “Grow Your Own Program.”

The program encourages Saluda High School students who want to go into education to come home to teach when they finish college.

Shealy mentioned as an example his father Jamie, a Saluda High School graduate and current assistant principal at the school, who ”has been here since Moses was alive.”

The evening concluded with dancing, with Dr. Bryan Vacchio serving as the DJ, and a silent auction, with items ranging from a Dabo Swinney autographed football to a 58” TV.

Serving on the Foundation Board with Puryear and Shealy are Miliken Matthews, Sharon Holloway and Heath Ward. Shawn Claire Williams was mistress of ceremonies and Ralph Shealy was master of ceremonies for the gala.

Next year, the gala will be held on March 16 at Tin Roof Farms.





COUNTY COUNCIL

Further Steps Toward

Animal Control Taken

At the Mar. 13 meeting, Saluda County Council took three more steps towards the establishment of an animal shelter in the county.

They gave second reading to an ordinance that will add animal control to the Code of Ordinances.

The next item approved was authorizing the council staff to issue a bid for a local animal shelter using the Capitol Project Sales Tax Funds. Council will still partner with Edgefield County for animal control, but they cannot use Saluda County funds raised by a sales tax to go toward building a facility in another county.

Finally, they decided on the pay grade for the animal/litter control officer. The choices were Grade 17- $37,200 per year or Grade 18 - $39,104.

Sheriff Josh Price recommended Grade 18, because the officer will be self managing and needs to be experienced.

Council took the Sheriff’s advise and went with Grade 18.

At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Carey Bedenbaugh reported on the distribution of dog food through Christ Central. The dates for future distribution will be announced through SaludaNow. There is no place to store the dog food so it has to be distributed the day of delivery, Bedenbaugh said.

Councilman Jack Atkinson and Chairman Jim Moore commented on how nice the Recreation Complex fields look this year, and praised the work of Rec Director Speedy Wideman.

Council gave third reading approval of the ordinance allowing the sale of the building, located at 117 and 119 North Main Street in Saluda, to C.F. Tatham, Jr. A public hearing was held prior to the final reading, but there were no speakers.

The standard operating guidelines for the EMS were approved.

EMS Director Jacob Starnes said this was a yearly update and the guidelines had only a few changes.

Atkinson asked if the guidelines were available to the public.

Starnes said each employee is given a thumb drive with the guidelines, but said they could be available to the public, with certain parts, like drug storage, redacted..

Starnes said his department is fully staffed and all ambulances are operational.

Council approved purchasing a loader for the Road & Bridge Department through the Caterpillar Financial Lease Program.

The current loader is 29-years-old and repairs are estimated to cost $23,000. The lease will cost $4654 a month for five years, and at the end of the lease the loader can be purchased for $1.00.