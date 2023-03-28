Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 21:23 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 346

Congressman Duncan Meets With

First Responders, Law Enforcement

Congressmen. Jeff Duncan met with Saluda County first responders and law enforcement personnel on Tues., Mar. 14, for a visit and open-ended conversation, as part of an annual tradition to honor and show support for first responders and law enforcement throughout the Third District.

“It has always been a priority of mine to thank and honor the heroes who are willing to run into danger to keep us safe. Our First Responders are the ones who make our country great, and it’s important they know they are appreciated and that their work does not go unnoticed,” said Congressman Duncan.



Saluda Springfest Saturday

Saluda’s Springfest will be held Sat., April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town Park.

Featured will be Easter Egg Hunts: four and under, 10:15 a.m.; 5K-2nd grade, 10:45 a.m.; and 3rd-5th, 11:15 a.m.

Another special event for the children will be the HOPstacle course, including egg relay, dizzy bat, egg toss, egg match, and egg wattle. This will also be divided by age: four and under, 11;30 a.m.; 5K-2nd grade, 11:45 a.m.; and 3rd-5th, 12 noon.

Vendors, inflictables, food, music and games will be highlighted.



Saluda Mayor Graduates

From Officials Institute

Town of Saluda Mayor Graduates From the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government

Mayor Miliken Matthews of the Town of Saluda has graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February.

The Municipal Association offers the Advanced Institute exclusively to graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Created in 2014, the Advanced Institute provides elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

“The Advanced Institute allows mayors and councilmembers to explore in depth many governance topics that can make them more effective leaders for their cities and towns,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning for the Municipal Association.

Graduating officials have participated in at least four of six courses to graduate from the Advanced Institute. Topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country including recognized local government leaders, state officials, as well as college and university faculty.

Established in 1986, the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. It gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of municipal government.

The MEO Institute and Advanced Institute are two of the many educational and training opportunities that the Municipal Association offers for the elected officials and staff serving cities and towns. Learn more at www.masc.sc (keyword: education and training).