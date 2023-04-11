Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 21:06 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 602

The Saluda County Special Olympics was held Fri., Mar. 31, at the Saluda High School track. Pictured above is the march of the participating teams, and the opening banners. (Standard-Sentinel photos)





Butler Elected To

Town Council

Myranda Butler was elected to Saluda Town Council - Ward 1, Tues., April 4.

She fills the seat vacated when former Ward 1 Councilman Miliken Matthews was elected mayor.

"I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone for your support, prayers and your votes. Let us continue to "Move Forward Together" as I serve in Ward 1," Ms. Butler said.

What a great day in Saluda, SC! On April 5 Saluda County First Steps (Kim Chariker, ED), Mayor Miliken Matthews, Saluda Chamber of Commerce, Heath Ward (Board Member), Saluda Town Maintenance Department, and friends of Saluda County Library held a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at the Saluda Town Park for our StoryWalk® and Born Learning Trails projects. We are so excited to be able to provide these projects for our town funded by a grant from Save the Children.