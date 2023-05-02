Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 21:05 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 697

Leesville Man Sentenced To

18 Years In Prison For

Trafficking Methamphetamine



Brandy O’Neal Harris, a 32-year-old Leesville man, pled guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine recently, for charges in Lexington County and Saluda County.

Circuit Court Judge Walton J. McLeod, IV, accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Harris to eighteen (18) years on both trafficking charges to be served concurrently. Under South Carolina law, trafficking methamphetamine is classified as a violent, serious, and “no parole” offense.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Kelly Oppenheimer and investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Enforcement Team.

On October 13, 2022, an officer with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was running routine patrol on Lee Street in the Leesville area of Lexington County when he observed Harris driving his vehicle with an expired tag. A traffic stop was conducted and Harris gave consent to search his vehicle. During the search of his vehicle, the officer found 137 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a bag of barbeque chips in the passenger area of the vehicle. Defendant was the sole occupant of the vehicle. After Harris was provided with his Miranda warnings, he did admit to the substance found in his car as being methamphetamine and admitted that it was his.

Agents with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Enforcement Team became involved in this case. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Harris was a key player in illegal narcotics ending up in the streets of Lexington County, Saluda County, and other surrounding counties. The investigation also revealed that Harris would acquire his drugs from out of state.

Harris resided in the Leesville area of Saluda County at the time of his arrest. Agents worked with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office to execute a lawful search warrant on Harris’ home. During the search, officers found the remainder of Harris’s stash of methamphetamine as well as several grams of fentanyl and various weapons.

In South Carolina, any quantity over 100 grams of methamphetamine is classified as trafficking. Harris has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to serve his prison sentence.





Saturday, May 6

Ridge Spring Fire Station

Food being served at 5 and auction at 6:30

Saluda County Churches Holding

Fundraiser for Local Needs

Matthew 25: 40 - And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it unto one of these my brethren, even these least, ye did it unto me.

Operation-in-as Much focuses on local needs.

It is a fact that the students at Hollywood Elementary School need to have an up-to-date library. The current collection has an average date of 2001.

This school year the library in this rural Saluda school received a mere $1800 to update their collection of books. With an enrollment of around 420 students that rounds out to roughly $4.40 per student. One library book can easily cost 3 to 4 times that much.

If you visit Christ Central in downtown Saluda, you will find many of our local families looking for food assistance. The numbers have increased by 15% because of a reduction in federal assistance since the end of the COVID crisis.

One of our own county residents is fighting for her life because of the colon cancer that has invaded her body. Jana Abney has great medical needs that are not covered by insurance. Her go fund me page indicates a need for $50,000. She has had four major surgeries as well as chemo and radiation treatments.

The parish of Corinth and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is sponsoring a hamburger lunch sale and rummage sale to raise funds for the Hollywood Library, Christ Central and Jana Abney.

The sale will be held at the Hollywood Ruritan on Saturday, May 6, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 pm. The hamburger meal, which includes a charcoal grilled burger, chips and a soft drink begins at 10:00 a.m. and will also run until 1:00 p.m. The meal is $10.00.

If your tastes run more to the sweet side, there will be baked goods for sale as well as, a raffle for some of the parish member’s famous cakes.

The Hollywood Ruritan is located at 1274 Hollywood Road in Saluda County.

All proceeds will go to the selected charities.

For additional information contact Ron White 803 5328216