BRAD & LYNETTE FORREST

Brad Forrest Named To

Hereford Hall of Fame

Brad Forrest of Saluda was inducted into the South Carolina Hereford Association Hall of Fame on May 6.

He became the third cattleman from Saluda County to be bestowed the honor. His later father Earl was inducted ion 2013 and the late O.W. Black joined the hall in 2016.

Forrest was born May 16, 1951, the oldest of five children to Earl and Marie Forrest. He grew up around multiple family businesses, including the family farm operation, and a retail clothing store, C.B. Forrest & Son in downtown Saluda.

Forrest Polled Hereford began in the 1940s when his father Earl purchased his first Polled Hereford from Clemson University. As Brad grew up and finished his education, he became a partner with his dad in he farm and store business.

In the 1980’s the crop operation came to an end so that more focus could be applied to the cowherd. Brad has prided himself in never stopping improving the herd, year after year, always striving to make Polled Hereford the best they can be. Since 1990, Forrest Polled Herefords has held a biennial sale on the 4th Saturday in September.

After completing his education at Newberry College, Brad returned to work in C.B. Forrest & Son, which celebrated its 100th year in business last October.

Brad is an active member of Saluda Baptist Church, where he teaches Sunday School at Saluda Nursing Center, served as a deacon and on numerous other committees

He married his Saluda High School sweetheart, the former Lynette Black, on June 24, 1973. They have two sons, Will and Jeff, two daughters-in-law, Melinda and Jeanette, and five grandchildren, Cade, Ava, Finley, Kempson and Kason.



County Employees To Get

Cost Of Living Increase

At a called meeting May 15, Saluda County Council voted to give all employees a three percent cost of living increase, starting July 1.

The bulk of the meeting was in executive session, since all items discussed involved personnel.

Out of executive session, Council also voted in favor of:

•A part-time administrative clerk for the Coroner’s office, Grade 10.

•Not absorbing tax assessments on any state supplements.

•A part-time administrative clerk for the Judge of Probate’s office, Grade 10.

•Paid Fire Service personnel attending PORS

•Increasing some deputies from grade 15 to 16, and some from 16 to 17

•Increasing assistant EMS director to Grade 23

•Changing job description of Delinquent Tax Assessor to add Public Information Officer, Grade 19

•Job description of a library assistant, with funding from library budget.

All other requests failed for lack of motion or lack of second.





Staff Sergeant Johnathan Dean instructs Afghan soldiers.

Memorial Day Program

The Reverend Jonathan Deal, (Ret. Staff Sergeant, South Carolina National Guard) will be the key note speaker at the Memorial Day Service to be held at the Saluda Theater, in Saluda, SC.

The event will be celebrated on the last Monday in May, May 29, 2023 at 11 am. Please mark your calendar. The program is free and open to the public.

Memorial Day 2023 is a day that commemorates all men and women who have died while serving in the armed forces for the United States of America. It is viewed as a time of honor and remembrance.

Reverend Deal served two deployments: Iraq and Afghanistan War. South Carolina service includes Saluda, Hartsville and Columbia.

In 2017 Reverend Deal came to Red Bank Baptist Church as Youth Director. Three years later he became Adult Ministries leader, being Ordained in 2022. Reverend Jonathan Deal is currently serving as Pastor of Red Bank Baptist Church and Pine Pleasant Baptist Church.