Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 20:50 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 532

Dr. Joel Riley Inducted

Into Dairy Hall of Fame



May 25, Joel Riley, DVM, was inducted in to the South Carolina Dairy Hall of Fame for his contributions to the South Carolina dairy industry.

Dr. Riley manages Riley Farms Dairy and operates Riley Vet Practice in Saluda County. The Riley Farms Holstein herd was the highest producing dairy herd in South Carolina for nine consecutive years. Dr. Riley has served as the President of both the SC Holstein Association and the Saluda Dairy Herd Improvement Association, and he served as the Consulting Veterinarian to the SC 4-H Dairy Heifer Project. Dr. Riley has a true passion for cattle, his clients, 4-H and FFA youth, the dairy industry, and production agriculture. Congratulations Dr. Joel Riley!

The Dairy Hall of Fame originated in 1966 and was established to honor dairy producers, processors, dairy extension and educators along with related agri-business professionals for outstanding contributions to the support and advancement of the dairy industry within South Carolina and nation. The Hall of Fame is sponsored by Clemson University's College of Agriculture, Forestry & Life Sciences, South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and many other supporters.

MEMORIAL DAY - Saluda American Legion Post 65 Chaplain Bob Albert and Commander John Hood lay a wreath at the memorial to the county war dead on Memorial Day, May 29. A program was held in the Saluda Theater prior to the wreath laying. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Farmers’ Market

Vouchers Next Week

Local seniors may qualify for free produce from a local farmers market in South Carolina.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a seasonal USDA grant program that provides participants with access to fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from local farmers’ markets and is designed to increase awareness and use of community markets.

South Carolina’s SFMNP began in 2001 as a six-county pilot project. SFMNP has since evolved, currently providing benefits to seniors in 46 counties. The program provides qualifying individuals with checks/vouchers that may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local authorized farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Vouchers cannot be used at grocery stores. Eligible seniors will receive 5 SFMNP checks worth $10.00 each, for a total of $50 per person.

To qualify you must be 60 years or older, live in Saluda County (you must apply in the county you live in), and meet the income requirements. More than one senior in a household can apply. For example, a husband and wife could both receive vouchers.

The application process will be in person at the following locations: the Saluda Senior Center (park in back) at 403 W Butler Ave on June 13th from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm and the Ridge Spring Civic Center at 900 W Main St on June 15th from 9 am – 12 pm.

You must have a photo ID (ex. Driver’s license or equivalent) to be able to apply. Seniors must apply for benefits each year. For any questions, please call 864-854-9154.



Good Rainfall Continues

Good rainfall continued in Saluda in May

During the month 3.58 inches of rain fell, bringing the yearly today to 24.43 This compares to 20.13 during the same time in 2022.

May had comfortable spring high temperatures, with 11 days with highs in the 70s.

The temperatures ranged from a high of 62 on May 28 and 29 to 91 on May 10 and 11. The lowest morning temperature, 39, was recorded on May 4.

This information was reported by NWS observer James D. Gayle at the Saluda CPW