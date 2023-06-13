Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 20:37 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 361

Alumnus Delivers Commencement Address

Marine 2nd Lt. Curtis “Curt” Berry was the commencement speaker at Saluda High School’s graduation on Sat., June 3.

Berry is a graduate of Saluda High School class of 2011 and Clemson University 2015, 2018 where he achieved a bachelor's in Pre-Veterinary medicine and Master's in Agricultural Education.

After graduation, he decided to do something he’d always dreamed about, being a military pilot, so he joined the Marine Corps.

His speech began:

“December 17, 1903: thousands of people flowed into the fishing town of Kitty Hawk, NC. Trains, horse and wagon, the earliest of automobiles brought in curious crowds of what would be in their eyes, a magnificent feat of innovation, physics, and design. Reporters and photographers filed in from all over the country to be the first to catch the full story. Upon their first attempted flight, the Wright brothers sailed their invention over a mile with plenty of time in the air before it settled down smoothly.

Is this really what happened? Not at all. Their first powered attempt here only stayed airborne for 12 seconds and traveled 120 feet. That’s only a third of a football field. There was also a far from a crowd of spectators. Only 5 people watched other than Wilbur and Orville: most of them being a primitive form of a, “crash crew”.

Good morning, Saluda high school class of 2023. I would like to go ahead and say congratulations to you graduates, faculty and staff, and every family member or supporter in attendance today. I know it’s been a long road and each one of you have been very excited to get to this point in your life.

Today we’re learning to fly. And no, don’t worry, we’re not having physics class this morning. Big concepts when you initially learn to fly are lift/weight and thrust/drag. These are all counter-opposing forces and have to overcome each other to have successful flight designs.”

He then explained weight/drag,thrust and lift, using examples of how they correlate with life.

“We’ll start with the portions you have to overcome: Drag is a rearward force on the aircraft caused by disruption of airflow over the wing and other impeding surfaces on the aircraft. Weight is the force that pulls the aircraft downward towards the center of the earth because of mass and the effects of gravity.

Graduates: Believe it or not, the world can be pretty nasty out there… Most of you have already come to find that out in one way or another. Some of you have had it better than others in your life, some worse. Whenever you walk out the gates of this football field, however, you’re going to find yourself in the giant equalizer. Those of you who thought you were cool, wealthy, trendy or just overall hot stuff; you’re about to get a wake-up call. Those of you who are a little nerdy, weird, quirky in your own way; you’re about to find out that there are a lot more of you out there. There is a lot the world has to offer all of you that Saluda does not.

Thrust is the forward force or motion produced by some form of propulsion system. Thrust opposes drag. Although the Wright brothers became pretty good at gliding, one reason for their whole challenge was to create powered flight. There were already combustion engines in the world, but none designed for this purpose. The Wrights built their own lightweight twelve horsepower engine to create thrust with their aircraft prototype. What a challenge these two overcame by putting their good ideas and skills together to create something new.

How are you going to create thrust for your aircraft? Your life? What skills and hard work are you going to put to use in your future? A good start is by doing the little things every day. The things we may not think about or may not find important. When I was at officer candidate school, I asked a prior enlisted in my fireteam, “Jacob, why do we have to pull these IP’s (Irish pendants) off of our uniform? Is it really such a big deal?” He replied, “Curt, probably not. There’s unlikely any tactical significance in removing them. However, as a Marine, if you can’t do the little things like have your uniform squared away, how are you going to do the big things correctly?”

Lift is the upward force produced by a certain amount of airflow forced over the airfoil, better known as wings. Through proper aircraft design and excess thrust, you create enough lift to overcome the forces of weight and gravity. After years of experimenting with design, creating a propulsion system strong enough to push through the drag, and the right conditions, they created enough lift to achieve flight.

Now for a time of reflection. Who has lifted you up until this point? Who has helped lay the groundwork for your future. I know many of your teachers have poured their talents and care into you to mold a design strong enough to hold up to what is to come intellectually. Your family has been there too. Moms, dads, grandparents; they fed you over the years just as birds provide food for their young. They built the nest in order for you to have an environment for you to physically grow up and grow strong enough to finally flap your wings. Make sure to thank the people who have gotten you this far in life. A heart of gratitude goes a long way within yourself and with others.

Furthermore, how are you going to lift others up? Neither of the Wright brothers did it by themselves. They were there working together the whole time. I’m sure they held each other accountable and lifted each other up in times of need. Share kindness with the world. Be there for others when they need a hand. There’s a quote hanging in my late-grandfather’s shop that states, “to have a friend, be one.” It’s simple as that. You never know when you’ll need that helping hand.

-Be yourself. It’s okay to be a little weird or different. Many of you have seen that birds look nowhere near the same when they hatch as when they’re mature. You’ll find your place in the world one day. Be unapologetically yourself and things will be a lot easier in life. People will like you for the real you, not some fake version of yourself you try to portray.

-Exercise extreme ownership and honesty within yourself. Nothing will get better in life if you’re not able to pinpoint what you are doing wrong. If you lie to yourself or never own your mistakes, you won’t be able to improve the things you are lacking in order to learn from your failures.

-Just go do it. Whatever you want to do with your life (in a healthy, reasonable sense). Don’t take no for an answer until it’s the last moment and there are physical limitations of why. I wouldn’t take no for an answer when the military told me I may not pass a flight physical because of reconstructive ear surgery when I was a child. They ran tests and wrote me a waiver. If someone tells you no, ask them why. Don’t chase other people’s dreams, chase your own. That’s what I had to do.

Class of 2023, you’ve spent these 18 years or so learning how weight and drag of the world acts on you. You’ve learned things to be able to thrust yourself forward into the reality you want to create for yourself and your future. You’ve been lifted up until this point in your life and have an opportunity to share gratitude and lift up others in the future. Graduates, it’s time to spread those wings of yours, step off the ledge, and learn to fly.