Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 21:21 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 368

Council Holds

Public Hearings

Saluda County Council held public hearings on the Saluda Schools and Country budget Mon., June 19.

No one spoke at either hearing.

Council will hold a called meeting on Mon., June 26, to give final readings to both budget ordinances.

Also, at the meeting Council voted to disperse $575,000 in reserve funds - $30,000 to vehicle reserve for the emergency training trailer, for which a grant has been applied; $250,000 to the heavy equipment reserve for lease payments, etc.; $75,000 for the ambulance reserve; and the rest to the coroner’s building.

Amelia M. Herlong was appointed to the Planning Commission to fill the unexpired term of Bill Spearman. Steve A. Mills was appointed to the Planning Commission.

Man Dies From

Accident Injuries

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office reported a one vehicle collision occurred on March 21, 2023 in the town of Ridge Spring in Saluda County. The driver of the vehicle, Mr. Paul Robinson, age 72, of Saluda County, sustained injuries and was transported by Saluda EMS to Augusta University. Mr. Robinson died of complications at AU in Augusta, GA on the morning of March 23, 2023.

The results of the autopsy were delayed, but determined Mr. Robinson died of complications related to his injuries sustained in the collision. The collision is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol and Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office extends its sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Robinson.

July 6th Paper A Day Late

Due to July 4th falling on Tuesday, the day we normally pick up the paper in Greenwood, we will pick-up and mail the paper on Wed., July 5.

THANKS