Arrest Ends With Two

Deputies Hospitalized

For Fentanyl Exposure



Two Saluda County deputies were hospitalized last week, after exposuire to fentanyl.

On June 28, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a reckless driver that almost struck several vehicles near the Traffic Circle.

Deputies located the driver, Tammy Rodgers, who was unsteady on her feet. Rodgers was arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl after a search of the ve-

hicle.

During the arrest and transport of the subject, two deputies were exposed to fentanyl.

While transporting the suspect, the arresting deputy became ill with exposer to Fentanyl symptoms. She was able to stop at a safe place, administer herself with Narcan and radio for help.

Deputies responded to assist the arresting deputy and while administering medical aid, another deputy was exposed to fentanyl. Both deputies were transported to Lexington Medical Center for treatment.

Rodgers was safely transported to the Saluda County Detention Center. Both deputies are expected to be okay.

Sheriff Price stated, “These are the dangers we face everyday as law enforcement officers. I’m proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. There were many hero’s involved with today’s incident.”









‘B Wing’ Demolished As Start

Of School Building Project

The ”B Wing” of Saluda Elementary School (old Saluda High School) was demolished last week, giving a visible start to Saluda County School District’s building project.

The wing will be the only demolition before the 2023-24 school year starts. The remainder of the school will be used during the coming year. Eventually, the rest of the school will be torn down’

In its place will be the Saluda Primary-Saluda Elementary combined, two story complex.

“We are in the bidding window right now,” District Supt. Dr. Harvey Livingston said.

“Bids for the Complex and SES should be approved mid July, HES around early August.

Construction at the Complex should begin end of July, SES early August.

“As a reminder, the new elementary school is going to be a 2-phase project. The first phrase will build 90% of the school.

After the demolition of the old school the remaining 10% will be added on. Students will move in to the new school after Phrase 1 is completed.”