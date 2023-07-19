Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 19:50 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 669

10-U Angels

12-U Ponytails



County Produces Two

State Champions

The Saluda County Recreation Department produced two state champions in Dixie Youth tournaments last week.

In Aynor, the county’s 10-U Angels and 12-U Ponytails claimed titles.

It marked the third straight state championship for the young ladies on the 12-U team. They won the 10-U title two years ago, and last year they made Saluda County history by winning the World Series title. The Ponytails went undefeated in the tournament.

They’ll play their 2023 World Series tournament in Alexandria, LA.

The 10-U Angels trip to the title was not as easy. They came out of the losers bracket and had to beat Sumter twice to win the state championship. They accom-plished the feat and will play their World Series in Fairview, TN.

Both teams are currently conducting fund-raising drives to pay for their trips.

The county came close to another championship, the Saluda boys Ozone 2 team entered the title game undefeated, but suffered to heart-breaking extra inning losses to Cayce-West Columbia, by scores of 7-5 and 2-1. The the tournament was played in Monck’s Corner.

Saluda County’s Minor League recorded state wins, before being eliminated in their tournament.

The 8-U Darlings softball team won their first four games in the state tournament at Georgetown, and was playing for their state title as we went to press. The team won the county’s third state championship. More on this team next week.

2023 State Runners-up

Saluda County’s Ozone 2 team finished as the state runner-up in last week’s tournament. See above story.



Council Holds Short July Meeting

Saluda County Council’s meeting on July 10 was a brief one.

The public portion of the meeting began with a presentation of a grant from Duke Energy by Theo Lane. See related photo and cutline elsewhere on the front page.

Council held a public hearing and gave second reading to ordinance 07-23, an ordinance adopting the declaration of covenants, conditions, and restrictions for Saluda County Commerce Park.

Annette Mathis was appointed to the planning commission, and Sammy Connelly was appointed to the Fire Board, representing Midlands Fire Department.

Council approved $64,840 for Courthouse repair, $7505 for AC repair and $8210 for roof repair at the County Annex Building. All three projects will be funded from the Public Building Improvement account.