Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 20:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 551

County’s Third State Champs

Make S.C. Softball History



Not only did Saluda County Recreation Department’s 8U Darlings win Saluda’s third state championship last week, they made history.

According to Jeffrey Jordan, coach of the 12U state champions, no community has sent three different teams to their respective softball World Series in the same season until this year, when Saluda won 8U, 10U and 12U state titles.

Jordan got his informaton for the state Dixe Softball director who has been in her position for 30 years.

The 12U team will play in their World Series in Louisiana, while the 10U and 8U teams will play in Tennessee. The tournaments will begin this weekend.

The 12U team won their World Series in 2022.

Fundraising efforts have been going on all week to help finance the trips.



44th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull

The Saluda Young Farmers 44th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull, “Hottest Pull in the South” will be held July 29th at the Young Farmer Stadium at the County Recreation Complex.

The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pullers / Southern Pullers Association professional pull will begin at 7pm. Ticket gates and pit will open at 4:30pm.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults - $20, Chil--dren 6 to 12 - $10, 5 and under – Free, and cooler/bulk beverage - $5.00 (no glass containers). Cash, credit and debit card ticket purchases will be available at the gate. Concessions will also be available.

The 2023 Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship winners will be recognized as well.

Recipients this year include: Quinten Miller, Makayla Porter, Layne Crouch, Dawson Holsomback, Gracie Minick and Aydan Gantt. Proceeds from the pull go towards the scholarship program.

Bring a chair – stand seating is limited. There will be no charge for parking and no additional charges for entering the pit.

There are (4) handicap parking spaces available, but proof of handicap must be provided. To purchase handicap parking, contact Dan Rodgers at (864) 980-1758 after 5 PM.

Come and enjoy a weekend of high-powered action!

Check out www.SaludaYoung Farmer.org or syftp.us for the latest information. Like us on Facebook at “Saluda SC Tractor Pull.”



Saluda Lions Club Donation

At a recent meeting of the Saluda Lions Club, Daniel J Prohaska, President & CEO of Lions Vision Services, received a check for $3000 from Lions Secretary Walker Beddoes and Brooksie Rentz.

The LVS offers a range of programs to low-income South Carolina residents who apply for need-based financial assistance with obtaining vision screenings, eyeglasses, affordable eye surgeries and vision technology.

This support was made possible by a generous donation from the estate of deceased Past District Governor Lion Charles Rentz and the community support of the Saluda Lions Club annual Saluda County Cup Golf Tournament.





