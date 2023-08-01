Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 20:44 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 677

Public Safety Building

Referendum August 8



Saluda County voters will go to the polls Tues., Aug. 8, to cast ballots on a $7.5 million public service referendum.

County Council finds that it may be in the best interest of the County and its citizens to provide funds for the construction of a public safety facility to house County emergency medical services, a portion of fire protection services, and a renovation and expansion of the Saluda County Sheriff’s office. In addition, the County is preparing to construct a new detention center and may require funds in addition to those available to the County from other sources. The cost of the Project, which is estimated to be up to $7,500,000 (meaning we will only borrow what is needed once bids have been placed), must be funded with the proceeds of general obligation bonds of the County.

Plans are to build an EMS Headquarters which is currently located in the basement of the Nursing Center. This Headquarters will also be able to have an office for Fire Service and house a Fire Truck in the future if needed. The space will be utilized by EMS if not needed for Fire Services.

An Expansion has been requested by the Sheriff’s Department to accommodate investigations, filing space, and training. Some of those areas have been housed in a mobile home space that has passed its temporary use and was vacated.

The estimated cost of the Detention Center will be mainly funded through the Capital Project Sales Tax (the penny sales tax) previously voted on by the public in 2018. The cost may run more than originally planned at an estimated $200,000.

The approximate increase in taxes per the Saluda County Auditor’s office is shown below. The exact amount will not be known until bids for construction are placed and the County knows how much funds will need to be borrowed UP TO the $7,500,000.

If you have a home valued at $150,000, your taxes will increase approximately $70

If you have a home valued at $250,000, your taxes will increase approximately $100

If you have a vehicle valued at $14,000, your taxes will increase approx. $9

If you have a vehicle valued at $50,000, your taxes will increase approx. $24

The following is how the referendum will appear on the August 8th ballot and is NOT a special election:

OFFICIAL BALLOT, REFERENDUM

$7,500,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS

OF SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA

August 8, 2023

Question

1. Shall the County Council of Saluda County be empowered to issue and sell, either as a single issue or as several issues, general obligation bonds of Saluda County, South Carolina in the principal amount of not exceeding $7,500,000, the proceeds of which shall be applied to defray the costs of designing, constructing, equipping and furnishing of (i) facilities to house County emergency medical services, fire protection services, (ii) an expansion of the Saluda County Sheriff’s office, and (iii) a new County jail, along with all associated costs and costs of issuance?

If the voter wishes to vote in favor of the question, select “Yes, In Favor of the Question”; If the voter wishes to vote against the question, select “No, Opposed to the Question.”

oYes, In Favor of the Question

oNo, Opposed to the Question

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.





Participates In

National Program

COLUMBIA, SC…..Libby Templeton of Saluda, agricultural education teacher at the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture in McCormick County, was among a select group of teachers from throughout the nation to participate in a National Ambassador Program at the National FFA Headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana in July.

The program is designed to provide teachers with information to share with others about the FFA Organization and Agricultural Education. Ambassador Templeton will present communication workshops for agricultural educators and FFA advisors throughout South Carolina during the coming school year.

Templeton is the immediate past president of the SC Association of Agricultural Educators.





