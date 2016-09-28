Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2016 14:26 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 314

National Centenarian Day

at Saluda Nursing Center

Sept. 22 was National Centenarian Day and Saluda Nursing Center recognized five residents who are either 100 or close to it: Annie Hall, 98; Ethel McDowell, 98;Helen Keisler, 99; Frances Meredith, 99; and Lucille Miller, 105. Mrs. Hall is recovering from hip surgery and was confined to herbed, but the other four ladies attended the special event, which featured gifts for the honorees, refreshments and entertainment. (Standard-Sentinel photos)

Ridge Spring Harvest Festival

Debuts BBQ and Bluegrass Theme

The Ridge Spring Harvest Festival Committee is excited to announce a new festival theme, “Bluegrass and BBQ,” one that will bring the community together while attracting people from out of town to experience all Ridge Spring has to offer.

“The Harvest Festival Committee introduced a music theme this year because music festivals are fun and energetic, and members agreed that bluegrass bands were a good fit for Ridge Spring’s grassroots feel,” said Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, chairperson of the Committee. “The new theme presents opportunities to showcase regional musicians, with most of this year’s talent hailing from South Carolina.”

Musical entertainment begins Friday, October 14, with a 6 p.m. performance by the Carolina Rebels. On Saturday, Back Porch Bluegrass kicks off a day filled with music at 1 p.m.; West End String Band plays at 3 p.m.; Columbia Bluegrass Company performs at 5 p.m.; and Steam Drill plays at 7 p.m. All performances take place at the gazebo on Highway 23. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and relax on the grass around the gazebo.

In addition to the bluegrass performances, this year will also feature a new BBQ cook-off, with judging taking place Saturday, October 15, plus a photo booth, a mechanical bull, and a balloon artist.

Festival mainstays are still on the schedule. Bingo at the Ridge Spring Civic Center is Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., with concessions starting at 6 p.m. The parade on Main Street begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Other festival favorites include the popular country store, arts and crafts, concessions, and children’s rides and games.

“I believe a true sense of community pride develops when there’s an event in the heart of town in which everyone can participate,” Taylor said. “That sense of community pride is one reason the Harvest Festival is so important.”

Mark your calendar for the Ridge Spring Harvest Festival October 13 to 15 and come ready to enjoy food, music, fun and time spent with friends old and new.

For more information about the 2016 Ridge Spring Harvest Festival, including a full schedule of events, visit www.ridgespringharvest festival.com.

Tournament Memorializes Late

Legislator Through Scholarships



The 20th Annual Larry E. Gentry Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sun., Oct. 2,at Persimmon Hill.

The tournament will tee-off at 1:00 p.m.

Since its inception in 1997 the tournament has presented college scholarships to 19 Saluda High School seniors in memory of the late legislator who died suddenly at his home on Mar. 26, 1997, at the age of 47.

Larry E. Gentry grew up in Saluda County, a son of W.M. and the late Trannye L. Gentry, and graduated from Saluda High School in 1967. He went on to the University of South Carolina, where he received a degree in Business Administration in 1971. Gentry returned to USC to study law and was awarded his Juris Doctor degree in 1978. He opened his law practice that same year, and remained affiliated with his family-owned Gentry Poultry Company, as well.

He was elected to the House of Representatives from District 39 in 1979 and served continuously until 1992.

Gentry was active in community affairs and served as a deacon at Saluda Baptist Church.

Past scholarship recipients are: Seth Cason - 1998, Morgan Jones - 1999, Kelli Holsenback - 2000, Kevin Woolsey - 2001, Ashley Kyzer - 2002, Jessica Wiggins - 2003, Adam Quattlebaum - 2004, Megan Mit-chell - 2005, Hunter Price - 2006, Kayla Patterson - 2007, Ashley Proctor - 2008, Keegan Miller - 2009, CJ Lake and Claire Sample - 2010, Curt Berry - 2011, Juan Licea and Brad Werts - 2012, Lauren Nordin, - 2013, Juwan Jones, - 2014, Madison Price - 2015, and Jess Werts and Elizabeth Robertson - 2016.

Please help support this year’s scholarship fund by playing in the tournament or sending a donation. Hole sponsorships are available for business advertisements. Donations should be made out to the Larry E. Gentry Scholarship Fund. To register to play or for more information, call Persimmon Hill at 803 275-3522 or Matt Gentry at 445-2161.

Come enjoy a great day of fun that will end with awards, prizes and a delicious supper with BBQ chicken provided by the Gentry family.

SHRINE BOWL SELECTEE - Saluda High's Malik Brooks was selected to play in the Shine Bowl Monday. Past Saluda High players selected were: Dexter Wideman - 2013; Alex Robinson - 2008; Jonathan Brooks - 1974; Richard Brooks - 1973; Roger Hazel - 1965; Jim Brown - 1963; Tom Blease - 1962; Ron Hightower - 1959; Wendall Black - 1957; Billy Grigsby - 1944; Bettis Herlong - 1941.(Photo by Dean Roesner)