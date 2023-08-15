Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 21:27 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 515

Referendum Fails



Saluda County’s $7.5 million Public Safety Referendum Tues., Aug. 8, was soundly defeated.

Those opposed tallied 1705 votes, while those in favor only managed 259.

The turn-out was poor, as only about ten percent of the county’s registered voters bothered to cast ballots.

The county held “Community Discussions” on the referendum at seven locations throughout the county in July.

Had it passed the referendum would have provided funds to build an EMS Headquarters, which is currently located in the basement of the Nursing Center. This Headquarters would be able to have an office for Fire Service and house a Fire Truck in the future if needed.

Also, included was an expansion of the Sheriff’s Department to accommodate investigations, filing space, and training.

The estimated cost of the Detention Center will be mainly funded through the Capital Project Sales Tax (the penny sales tax) previously voted on by the public in 2018. Included in the referendum was funds to cover a possible $200,000 cost overrun not covered by the sales tax.

The Town of Ridge Spring had a Town Council election on Aug. 8. Six candidates ran for the three seats.

Vote totals were: James E. Williams Jr., 95; Amanda Derrick, 77; Crys Lybrand, 46; Greg San-der, 44; Ivy P. Silk, 38; and Denise Askin, 33.





Saluda Honors

Champion Teams

Saluda County’s three Dixie Sports World Series teams were recognized with a parade down Main Street and a Courthouse ceremony on Sat., Aug. 5.

Honored were the 10U World Series champions, the 12U World Series runners-up, and the 8U World Series participants.

Saluda Mayor Miliken Matthews read a proclamation declaring Sat., Aug. 5, as 10U World Series Champions Day in Saluda.

Special recognition goes to World Series Champion coach Nancy Todd Jordan, who put-off breast cancer surgery to coach her team to the championship. She had her surgery on Wed., Aug. 9.





Mayor Matthews Visit Legion Meeting

Saluda Mayor, The Honorable Miliken Matthews was the keynote speaker at the August 3 meeting of American Legion Post 65.

Pictured left to right front row: Ladies Auxiliary, Albertha Harp; American Legionnaires, Mary Andrews, Commander John Hood, Saluda SC Mayor The Honorable Miliken Matthews, and First Vice Commander Al Butler.Second Row: Keith Lester, Gehrig Minick, Bob Albert, Saluda County Chairman, The Honorable Jim Moore, Joe Corley, Grady Clark and Paul Potts.

Mayor Matthews made an excellent presentation of three major projects that may take about two years to complete. Project number 1: Street Scapes. Redoing both sidewalks on Main Street from CB Forrest to First Citizens. Project number

2: Parks Project: Replace walking tract at Saluda Park and adding a walking track and restrooms for park behind City Hall. Project number

3: YMCA Reestablish Jaycee Pool area. If cannot do pool may lean toward a splash pad.

Other updates included having received twenty applications for the building that housed the old Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority Office on Church Street.

Plans in making to add a fire marshal to the town code. The presentation was followed by a question and answer period.