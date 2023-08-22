Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 20:51 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 545

Ribbon Cutting Held For Animal Shelter

On Mon., Aug. 14, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Edgefield County Animal Shelter was held. “We are thankful to be partnering with them,” Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price said. “Saluda County Sheriff's Animal Control is now officially up and running! We are currently trapping dogs in the Town of Saluda. Please do not feed any strays.” Pictured above are Sheriff Price, front, County Council Chairman Jim Moore, behind him, and Councilman Carey Bedenbaugh, left.



Ordinance Amendment Would Bring

Detention Center Construction Sooner

At the Aug. 14 meeting, County Council took a step toward bringing the construction of a new detention center closer to reality.

First reading was given to an ordinance amending the Capital Project Sales Tax Act ordinance of 2018. The amendment will continue the collecting of the sales tax until the cost of the new detention center is reached. Since 2018, $4,917,000 has been collected to go toward the new jail.

The ordinance description reads: “an ordinance amending Saluda County Ordinance no. 06-18 entitled “an ordinance to levy and impose a one percent sales and use tax, subject to a referendum in Saluda County pursuant to the Capital Project Sales Tax Act, South Carolina code annotated section 4-10-300, et seq.; to define the specific purposes and designate the projects for which the proceeds of the tax may be used; to provide the maximum time for the imposition and collection of the tax and the maximum amount of net proceeds to be raised by the tax; to provide for a county-wide referendum and to prescribe the contents of the ballot question in the referendum; to provide conditions precedent to the imposition of the tax and conditions or restrictions on the use of the tax revenue; to establish the priority in which the net proceeds of the tax are to be expended for the purposes and projects stated; to provide for the conduct of the referendum by the Saluda County Board of Voter Registration and elections; to provide for the payment of the tax; to provide for the issuance of bonds, in one or more series, tax-exempt or taxable, in an amount not to exceed the aggregate of $9,400,000; authorizing the county administrator to prescribe the form and details of the bonds; providing for the payment of the bonds and pledge of revenues related to the bonds; providing otherwise for the disposition of the proceeds of the bonds; providing for borrowing in anticipation of the issuance of the bonds; providing for the disposition of property related to the bonds; and other related matters” in order to provide certain details as to the sale of the bonds authorized thereby and other matters related thereto.”

County Council Chairman Jim Moore said the action will not require a referendum, although one is included in the original ordinance. The ordinance will require three readings and a public hearing.

Councilman Jack Atkinson said this action will allow the county to borrow funds in anticipation of the collection of revenue, and the project can begin sooner.

The meeting began with a salute to Saluda County Recreation Department’s 10U Angels Dixie Softball World Series Champions.

Moore read the accomplishments of the Rec’s All-Star teams, including six teams winning District Championship, three winning State Championships, and three playing the World Series. He recognized the 8U World Series participants, and the 12U World Series Runners-up.

He then read the names of the coaches and players of the 10U World Series champions, and read a resolution from the county marking the accomplishment.

Moore and Recreation Director William Wideman then presented each coach and player a trophy.

10U Coach Nancy Jordan thanked Council and all the county for the outstanding support of all the teams.

Peggy Merritt, Upper Savannah Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging Director gave a report of offerings for elderly.

New this year is the providing of air conditioners and later, heaters, as part of the American Rescue Plan, which provides services for rural, and underserved areas, of which all of the region qualifies. The plan also included providing weather radios.

Lawn care for those 60-plus who qualify is also offered. Upper Savannah pays a flat fee of $60 per yard and is looking for people to cut the grass.

With the new animal-little control officer beginning work the week of the meeting, Council approved the purchase of a $13,685 dump trailer for litter control. If the officer sees large litter items, he will call the Road and Bridge Department and employees will come pick up the items.

At the beginning of the meeting, Council members told of attending the ribbon cutting ceremony earlier in the day for the Edgefield County Animal Shelter, where Saluda County will send animals.

Council approved awarding a $496,000 bid for construction of a new Coroner’s building, and purchase of additional operational equipment (generator, cooler, etc.). The funding will come form the public building reserve fund. The current Coroner’s building is in the footprint of the new detention center.

Two A.C. units at a cost of $14,300 were approved for the Courthouse. Funding will come from the Building Repair Reserve Account.

The meeting concluded with the following appointments - Debbie Louise Starr to the Behavioral Health Board, Susan Davis Nichols to the Library Board and David Joseph Miller to the Planning Commission.