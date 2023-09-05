Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 21:32 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 339

GROUNDBREAKING - The Saluda County Schools Board of Trustees joined Saluda Elementary Principal Sarha Deloach and Supt. Dr. Harvey Livington in the first groundbreaking for the new Saluda Elementary School. Pictured, L to R, are Mrs. Deloach, Board members Jeffery Jordan, Christy Corley, James Holloway, Sharon Holloway, Dr. Arlene Puryear, Livingston, Board members CeCe Yonce and Dr. Kathy Coleman. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

OFFICIALS - Local officials taking part in the groundbreaking were, L to R, County Council Chairman Jim Moore, Sheriff Josh Price, Saluda Mayor Miliken Matthews, Supt. Dr. Harvey Livingston, Sen. Billy Garrett, former State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, School Board Chairman Dr. Kathy Coleman, and Rep. Cal Forrest.. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



First School Groundbreaking Held

The first of three new school construction groundbreakings was held Mon., Aug. 28, at the future site of Saluda Elementary School.

Dr. Harvey Livingston, District Superintendent, gave opening remarks, and the welcome was delivered by Saluda Elementary Principal Sarah Deloach.

A group of elementary students lead in the “Pledge of Allegiance,” followed by the invocation, delivered by the Rev. Chris Bosket.

Officials from M.B. Kahn and SSOE Architects described the facilities plan.

A message from School Board Chairman Dr. Kathy Coleman was followed by multiple groundbreakings, and closing remarks by Dr. Livingston.

Similar ceremonies will be held Sept. 13 at the Educational Complex and Sept. 21 at Hollywood Elementary.







District’s Second Groundbreaking

Saluda County School’s second groundbreaking is Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Saluda Middle and High School. The ceremony will take place on the construction site at 10:00 A.M. For parking please drive behind the high school to the back parking lot. We look forward to seeing the public there.