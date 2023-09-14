Details Category: Archives Published on Thursday, 14 September 2023 21:56 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 286

Historical Markers Unveiled



Historical markers recognizing Rosenwald and Riverside Schools were unveiled Sat., Sept. 2, at the old Riverside School.

The event was sponsored by the Riverside Community Development Corporation (RCDC), who owns the school, and 42 acres behind it.

Apothess Constance E. Long served as the mistress of ceremonies.

William “Billy” Pugh gave opening remarks said the goal of the RCDC is to develop the school property as a community center, including offering afterschool programs, basketball games, and hosting meetings. He said he was a graduate of Riverside High School.

RCDC Chairman James Holloway said the purpose of the event was to remember Rosenwald and Riverside Schools, who provided education to many African American students in Saluda County.

Rosenwald School was built on Carver Street in 1924 with support from the Julius Rosenwald Fund, and the families of the students. It served the African American community until Riverside was built in 1954. Riverside served students from grades one to 12. The last graduating class was 1970. The next year the high school merged with Saluda High School and Riverside became a middle school until 2001, when the new Education Complex on Ivory Key Road was opened.

Holloway said the RCDC was created to purchase Riverside School. Their $31,000 bid for the building and 42 acres was accepted, and the organization borrowed $100,000 to begin renovation. Through community efforts the loan was paid off.

RCDC has helped other communities as they attempted to purchase abandoned black schools.

Before the historical marker was unveiled, Holloway recognized those in attendance who attended Rosenwald and Riverside. Later, Holloway sang the Riverside Alma Mater.

The maker cost $2600 and was made possible by donations from: Henry Bell & Johnnie Mae Glenn, Billy and Minnie Pearl Pugh, James M. and Willie Pearl Holloway, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Herbert, Jimmy L and Mildred Holloway, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Rauch, Anthony (Bo) and Carolyn Chapman, Richard Rauch, Freddie George Holloway, Brother Joe and Dorothy Wilson, Smilie Christie, Willie L. Smith, Benjamin F. Minick, Edward and Carrie A. Bates, Joe and Vanessa Ouzts, J.C. “Buddy” Coleman, Warren and Almestine Butler, Rev. Everette and Teresa Hall, Terry McGrath, John-athan Stevens, Harry and Sharon Holloway, Willie and Irene Abney, Warren & Searles Butler, Elnora Culbreath and Sara Richardson.

After the unveiling, Holloway thanked Christian Martinez, Tiffany, Kenzo and Kiyan who installed the monument and cemented the poll; his son Kenyatta and daughter Afrika and her husband who travelled 1600 miles and help set up the tents and chairs, and Billy and grandson Devin Pugh for lawn cutting at the site.

Saluda Mayor Miliken Matthews praised the work of those who made the monument dedication possible. He told those who had any concerns to contact him or Ward 1 Councilman Myranda Butler or Ward 2 Councilman Obie Combs, and they would help in any way possible.

Rev. Vanessa Ouzts closed the program with prayer.





Conservation Farmer of

The Year Recognized

The Saluda Soil and Water Conservation District awarded their Annual 2022 Conservation Farmer of the Year Award to Shealy Farms. During the Annual Awards Banquet, Mr. Dayton O’Dell Shealy was presented with a plaque and sign for his outstanding accomplishments. The Banquet was held on June 12, 2023, at T & S Farm Banquet Hall in Leesville, S.C.

Mr. Shealy works diligently to conserve our natural resources by implementing many conservation practices throughout his farm on behalf of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

Congratulations to Mr. Dayton O’Dell Shealy of Shealy Farms on your excellent achievements.





Chaplains Recognized for Dedicated

Services at Annual Banquet

The Chaplains for the Saluda Soil and Water Conservation District were recently honored at the Annual Awards Banquet. The Banquet took place at T & S Banquet Hall on Monday, June 12, 2023. During the awards ceremony, they both were presented with plaques of sincere appreciation for their many years of dedicated services.

Pastor Dennis Campbell has selflessly and faithfully committed 24 years attending conferences, board meetings, tours, and distributing educational soil stewardship materials to our youth.

Since his retirement, his son Pastor Burton Campbell has filled his shoes for over the past six years. They both

have been and continue to be a tremendous asset to the district. Their services are greatly appreciated.