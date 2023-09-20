Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 20 September 2023 18:56 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 317

ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING OF CAREER & TECHNOLOGY WING

GROUNDBREAKING - Taking part in the first of many ceremonial groundbreakings Wed., Sept. 13, were, L to R, Supt. Dr. Harvey Livingston, State Sen. Billy Garrett, Board Chairman Dr. Kathy Coleman, Board member Jeffrey Jordan, Educational Complex Principal Robert Etheredge, Board members Sharon Holloway, CeCe Sawyer, Christy Nichols, Dr. Arlene Puryear, James Holloway. (Standard-Sentinel photos)



Second Groundbreaking Held

Saluda County School District held its second groundbreaking for building projects at Saluda Middle and High Schools on Wed., Sept. 13.

A Career and Technology wing will be built on the site.

District Superintendent Dr. Harvey Livingston gave the opening remarks.

Rev. Trey Shealy delivered the invocation. The SHS JROTC presented the colors and Saluda Middle School sixth graders Lain Bartley and Deyna Perez-Juarez led the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Principal Robert Etheredge welcomed those in attendance.

SHS Student Body President Chardarius Abney told of the advantages of the new building. Abney currently takes welding, but he has to drive to Batesburg-Leesville High School to take the course. Welding will be offered at SHS when the wing is completed.

Board Chairman Dr. Kathy Coleman said she and several other board members were serving when the Educational Complex opening in 2001. Twenty-two years later the complex has run out of classrooms. The new wing will solve that problem.

She thanked all the citizens who voted in the referendum for the new facilities, and the general assembly for recognizing the building needs of rural school districts.

She also singled out Saluda native and former State Supt. of Education Molly Spearman for all she has done to assist the District.

Dr. Coleman said the “One Saluda” mission is to provide the best education possible for the students.

After Dr. Coleman’s message, several ceremonial ground breakings were held.



Council Approves Tax Millage

At a regular and called meeting, Saluda County Council approved the tax millage for the County and Saluda School District One last week.

The fiscal year dates were wrong on the agenda for the regular meeting on Sept. 11, so the item was carried over to a called meeting on Sept. 13.

The county millage is as follows: operating - 147.3, economic development -3.0, law enforcement/Detention Center - 12, Piedmont Tech - 3.5, public building maintenance 3.0, fire board - 4.0. This is a 12..6 millage increase over last year.

The school millage is as follows: operating - 166.9, bonds - 34.6. This is a 12 mill increase in operating, and a 1.1 mill increase in bonds over last year.

In a public presentation, Lofton Johnson Jr. asked council to change the building ordinance to allow temporary camper set-ups for property owners to use while their homes are being built or repaired.

Second reading was given to an ordinance amending the Capital Project Sales Tax Act ordinance of 2018. The amendment will continue the collecting of the sales tax until the cost of the new detention center is reached. Since 2018, $4,917,000 has been collected to go toward the new jail.

The ordinance description reads: “an ordinance amending Saluda County Ordinance no. 06-18 entitled “an ordinance to levy and impose a one percent sales and use tax, subject to a referendum in Saluda County pursuant to the Capital Project Sales Tax Act, South Carolina code annotated section 4-10-300, et seq.; to define the specific purposes and designate the projects for which the proceeds of the tax may be used; to provide the maximum time for the imposition and collection of the tax and the maximum amount of net proceeds to be raised by the tax; to provide for a county-wide referendum and to prescribe the contents of the ballot question in the referendum; to provide conditions precedent to the imposition of the tax and conditions or restrictions on the use of the tax revenue; to establish the priority in which the net proceeds of the tax are to be expended for the purposes and projects stated; to provide for the conduct of the referendum by the Saluda County Board of Voter Registration and elections; to provide for the payment of the tax; to provide for the issuance of bonds, in one or more series, tax-exempt or taxable, in an amount not to exceed the aggregate of $9,400,000; authorizing the county administrator to prescribe the form and details of the bonds; providing for the payment of the bonds and pledge of revenues related to the bonds; providing otherwise for the disposition of the proceeds of the bonds; providing for borrowing in anticipation of the issuance of the bonds; providing for the disposition of property related to the bonds; and other related matters” in order to provide certain details as to the sale of the bonds authorized thereby and other matters related thereto.”

Council approved a request to replace an AC unit at the Courthouse at a cost of $7850. It will be funded from the Building Repair Reserve Account.

Kasey Stoudemayer was appointed to the First Steps Board, and Andrew Wayne Shaw was reappointed to the Building and Mobile Home Appeals Board.

At the called meeting on Sept. 13. Council gave second reading to a an ordinance approving the sale of real property located at the southeast intersection of Hwy. 378 and N. Bouknight Ferry Rd. in Saluda to Project Commerce.

The bid was awarded to Kendrick Construction to build restrooms at Brooks Royston Park. Cost is $66.435.

Chairman Jim Moore said this completes the projects in the Capital Penny Sale Tax Account that were passed in a referendum.