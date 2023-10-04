Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 04 October 2023 20:38 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 304

Moving to Wednesday

We have decided to move the day we pick up the newspapers,and put them in stores to Wednesday.

This will allow us to get more up-to-date news in and give is another day to receive payments in the mail, which we hope will help with our financial problems.



School Board Summary

Saluda County School District Board of Trustees met September 18, 2023 at Saluda Elementary School Media Center.



Work Session |6:00 PM| Saluda Elementary School Media Center

Building Project Updates

The Board had a 6:00 p.m. work session for a building update and to discuss the 2024-2025 school calendar. They then went into executive session to discuss personnel matters and the Superintendent’s evaluation.

Regular Meeting |7:00 PM| Saluda Elementary School Media Center

Dr. Kathy Coleman called the meeting to order. Mr. Jeffery Jordan gave the invocation. The agenda was approved. The minutes from August 21, 2023 were approved. Dr. Kathy Coleman, Chairperson; Ms. Christy Corley Nichols, Vice Chairperson; Dr. Arlene S. Puryear, Secretary; Ms. Sharon Williams Holloway, Mr. James Holloway, Mr. Jeffrey Jordan, Ms. Cecelia Yonce, and Dr. Harvey H. Livingston III, Superintendent were all in attendance.

Special Recognitions

•Gail Hughes, President of South Carolina School Board Association presented Radius Church with the “Champions for the Public Education” Award. She also recognized Board Member Christy Nichols for reaching a new level with the “Boardmanship Institute”.

•Dr. Coleman, Dr. Livingston and the Board recognized the Saluda Softball Allstars. 8U Darlings, 10U Angels, and 12U X-Play Ponytails were our State Champions. 10U went on to win the World Series.

•Dr. Coleman, Dr. Livingston, Principals, and the Board recognized students for perfect scores on the following standardized test:

•Andrew Spondike at HES had a perfect score on SCPASS in Science

•Vianey Lopez Ortiz at SES had a perfect score on SCReady in Math

•Joel Pas Cabrera at SES had a perfect score on SCReady in Math



SCSBA Policies

The following South Carolina School Board policies were approved for the first reading:

•JFABH: Military Temporary Remote School Enrollment

•JLIG: Sun Screen Use

•JLCDB: Use of Lifesaving Medications

•JFABD: Admission of Homeless Students

•ADC: Tobacco-Free School District

•GBED: Tobacco-Free Workplace

•JICG: Tobacco Use by Students

•IKF: Graduation Requirements

The following SCSBA policy was adopted:

•GCCAC/GDCC: Paid Parental Leave



2023 Delegate Assembly

The Board approved Christy Nichols as the Delegate and Dr. Coleman as the Alternate for the 2023 SCSBA Delegate Assembly which will be held in December.



Approval from Executive Session

Based on Dr. Livingston’s exemplary evaluation for the 2022-23 school year, as well as his demonstrated efforts that went above and beyond expectations, the Board voted to provide him a 5% salary increase (which is commensurate with the state teacher pay increase), increased his in-district car allowance by $2,000 annually, and extended his contract through June 2026.

Budget Update

Mrs. Setzer informed the Board that we have received 9% of our revenue to date and used 11% of our expenditures.



Superintendent’s Update

•Congratulations to Darlene Waters for being name Saluda School District Teacher of the Year!

•Our delegation has been invited to our October 16, 2023 Board Meeting at Hollywood Elementary School.

•Our last groundbreaking is Thursday at Hollywood Elementary School.

•Varsity Football will travel to Gilbert Friday night.



The meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

HORSE RIDER PASSES THROUGH - Retired Marine Matt Perella passed through Saluda last week on his cross country journey that began at Camp Pendleton, Calif. His mission is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and to raise funds to build The Righteous Life Rescue Ranch in Asheville, NC. He wants to build a permanent home for retired horses and to train dogs to donate to veterans with PTSD. The find out more go to https://therlrr.org/. (Photo by Kathy Rushton)



Rainfall Improves

Rainfall improved in August in the Town of Saluda, but not by much.

After only 1.61 inches of rain fell during July, August came in at 2.49.

The 2.49 inches of rain brought the yearly total to 35.72. This compares to 32.40 during the same time in 2022.

August was hot, with two days topping 100, and only two days with temperatures dropping below 90.

The temperatures ranged from a high of 79 on Aug. 4 to 101 on Aug. 27. The lowest morning temperature, 66, was recorded on six different days.

This information was reported by NWS observer James D. Gayle at the Saluda CPW.





