Details Category: Archives Published on Thursday, 02 November 2023 20:17 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 602

INDUCTEES - Inducted during the Saluda County Schools Hall of Fame (HOF) and Ring of Honor (ROH) ceremony Fri., Oct. 27, were HOF Gay Beiers, Sam Durst, ROH Alton Wilson, HOF Anissa Hill Rhyne. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

Inductees Recognized

Saluda County School District inducted the 2023 Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor Class at halftime of the Saluda - Batesburg-Leesville game Fri., Oct. 27.

Named of the Ring of Honor was Alton Wilson. Hall of Fame inductees were Gay Beiers, Sam Durst and Anissa Hill Rhyne.

RING OF HONOR

Alton Wilson taught PE at Saluda Elementary and Hollywood Elementary Schools. He served as a coach from 1991-2009 for track, golf, softball, JV football, middle school football, and Hollywood boys’ basketball. His dedication to the students, school district, and community of Saluda County will not be forgotten.

HALL OF FAME

Gay Beiers was known by many as Ms. Mo. She holds her education degrees from Clemson University and Converse College. Ms. Beiers has 41 years of experience in education and has spent time teaching at Wellford Primary School, Saluda High School, where she spent her time teaching Learning Disabilities and served as the school counselor. Ms. Beiers served as the committee chairperson for SC School to work initiative, she is a trained Guardian Ad Litem, served on the scholarship committee for SCANA and the Southern Association Committee. At Saluda high school, Ms. Beiers helped students to earn over one million dollars in scholarship money her first year as the senior counselor. Ms. Beiers also served as the Golf Coach. She served on numerous school, district, community, and state committees

Sam Durst is a graduate of Saluda High School Class of 1997. Mr. Durst was the recipient of the 1996 All Region Defensive player, the MVP Award, All Lakelands Selected Quarterback, and Selected for the North South All star Football Game. Mr. Durst also played baseball for Saluda and was a four year starter and three year all Region player. In 2001 Mr. Durst graduated from Gardner- Webb University, where he received a full scholarship as a defensive back. While in college, Sam was the special teams player of the year three years in a row. In 2000, he was 2nd team All American, the recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Local College award, Eastern College Athletic Conference Division recipient, and 2nd team All star Defensive back.

Anissa Hill Rhyne played volleyball, basketball, and softball for Saluda High School. Ms. Rhyne served as the captain for both the volleyball and basketball teams. In basketball, she was ranked 8th in the state in 1988, leading scorer, and best offensive player. ln 1989 she was on the Upper State Runner Up Team, leading scorer, All Region, All State, and North All Star. While playing softball in the spring, Ms. Rhyne was an all region and North All Star Player. In her senior year, she received an Academic Award, and earned varsity letters for track, volleyball, basketball, and softball. Within her basketball career, Ms. Rhyne had 31 points in a single game, most rebounds (25), most free throws in a single game (14), season high points of 470, season high free throws of 92, career record 58-24, career total points were 1255, career three point goals (55), and she scored in double figures for 66 of 82 games. Ms. Rhyne went on to Limestone College where she earned dual athletic scholarships for both volleyball and basketball. She played both sports, and earned academic awards all four years in college. In 2016, she was inducted into the Limestone College Basketball Hall of Fame.





Finish Third In State

The Saluda High “Soundwave” Marching Tiger Band finished third in the SC AA Marching Band competition Sat., Oct. 28, at Spring Valley, the band’s highest finish since finishing third 12 years ago. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

Richland Creek Antique

Fall Festival November 3-5

The Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival/ Tractor/Engine Show and Pull will be held Nov. 3-5 at 542 Richland Creek Rd. Ward, SC 29166 in Saluda County. This location is off of Hwy 178 between Saluda and Batesburg and off of Hwy 39 between Ridge Spring and Saluda. Large signs will be posted for specific directions. The gates open at 8:00am each day.

There will be activities for the entire family with demonstrations of old farm machinery, exhibits , food vendors, crafts, wagon rides, corn grinding station and petting zoo for kids, etc. NEW ATTRACTIONS: Eudora Farms exotic animals and Legacy Ranch horse drawn wagon rides. There will be an antique tractor fun pull Friday night at 7:00pm and a main event pull at 1:00pm on Saturday and also a pedal pull and race for the children on Saturday at 2:30pm.

The weekend will conclude with a visit to Richland Springs Baptist Church for the Old Fashion Day service beginning at 10:00am on Sunday with those wanting to drive tractors and wagons, etc leaving the farm at 9:15 am for the parade to the church. The church is located at 1895 Duncan Rd. Ward, SC 29166 about 1 mile from the farm.

Admission is $5.00 per a day on Friday and Sunday and $10.00 a day on Saturday for adults and children under 12 are free. RV/camper hookups are available by reservation ONLY for water and electricity only.

THIS IS AN EDUCATIONAL/FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT AND NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OR OTHER CONTROL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED.

For additional information see our website at www.richlandcreekantiques.com OR contact Chad Berry (803)730-0702 email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact Alex Berry (803) 834-9076 email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Gentry Poultry Founder

W.M. Gentry Jr. Dies

W.H. Gentry Jr.,who founded one of Saluda County’s biggest employers, Gentry Poultry Co., died Oct. 21, at the age of 95.

He operated the company for 66 years. The poultry operation always found ways to give back to the community

W.M., his family and Gentry’s Poultry Company presented the clock on the Saluda County Courthouse grounds to the citizens of the town and county. The Saluda Nursing Center was near to his heart. Through the annual contributions, improvements have been made to the older sections of the facility including a family room that had been donated in memory of his first wife Trannye Trotter Gentry.

His family hosted the Larry Gentry Memorial Golf Tournament, in memory of his son who sadly passed away at 46 of a major heart attack. This tournament raises money for a memorial scholarship that was given to one student from Saluda High School who would attend college in South Carolina every year.

Gentry was presented the Farm-City Saluda County Citizen of the Year in 2008.