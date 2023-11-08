Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 08 November 2023 21:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 329

Sawyer Honored At Williams-Brice

Judge C. David Sawyer, Jr., of Ridge Spring, was honored Sat., Nov. 4, at the Carolina-Jacksonville State contest by being named a “Legendary Fan of the Game.” Sawyer was recognized for his long-standing loyalty to the Gamecock athletic program. He has been a member of the Gamecock Club for 55 straight years, joining while he was in college, when the dues were only $25 a year. He is a long serving president of the Saluda County Gamecock Club. Pictured in the top photo is Sawyer with his family. The bottom left photo is the message on the Jumbotron, and right is Sawyer wearing the Legendary Fan blazer, presented to him by USC Athletic Director Ray Tanner. (Sawyer family photos)



\Veterans Day Program

The Reverend Jonathan Deal, (Ret. Staff Sergeant, South Carolina National Guard) will be the key note speaker at the Veterans Day Service to be held at the Saluda Theater, in Saluda, SC. The event will be celebrated on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 2 pm.

Please mark your calendar. The program is free and open to the public.

Veterans Day: Honoring all those who served in the military. It is viewed as a time of honor and remembrance.

Reverend Deal served two deployments: Iraq and Afghanistan War. South Carolina service includes Saluda, Hartsville and Columbia.

In 2017 Reverend Deal came to Red Bank Baptist Church as Youth Director. Three years later he became Adult Ministries leader, being ordained in 2022.

Reverend Jonathan Deal is currently serving as Pastor of Red Bank Baptist Church and Pine Pleasant Baptist Church.

Special Burial

Service Held

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office held a special burial service on the early morning of October 23, 2023 at Trinity Cemetery, where three individuals were given their final resting place.

The service was dedicated to individuals who lived in Saluda County at the time of their death and whose remains were unclaimed, according to Coroner Keith Turner. Rev. Durand Hall shared a message of love in scripture and song.

The following individuals were memorialized and buried during the service: William Hunter Stephens, Johnny Charles Woods and Michael Shannon Whittle.

The Coroner’s Office would like to share special thanks to the following for their assistance in making this service possible: Rev. Durand Hall, Trinity Cemetery Group, Saluda County Administrator Mrs. Sandra Padget and her staff, Saluda County Council and Kay’s Flowers



