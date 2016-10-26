Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2016 14:18 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 217

Richland Creek Antique Fall

Festival November 4, 5, 6



The 21th Annual Fall Festival/Tractor/Engine show and pull will be held at Richland Creek Farms, 542 Richland Creek Road, Ward, S. C. 29166.

The festival site is located between Batesburg-Leesville, Ridge Spring and Saluda. From Batesburg-Leesville take Hwy. 178 north toward Saluda or from Ridge Spring take Hwy. 39 north toward Saluda from Saluda take Hwy. 39 south toward Ridge Spring follow the signs and exit onto Duncan Road which leads to Richland Creek Road.

This family event has activities planned for everyone with demonstrations of old farm machinery, steam engine, saw mill, hit miss engines, syrup cooking, shingle making, thrashing of grain, blacksmith shop, a barnyard exhibit, pedal tractor race/pull and a antique tractor pull for tractors through 1960 also vendors and exhibitors plus great food vendors.

The gates open each day at 9:00 A. M. and the tractor pull begins with a demonstration pull at 7:00 P.M. on Friday and the Saturday competition pull beginning at 1:00 P. M.

The highlight for the weekend is a visit to Richland Springs Baptist Church for Old Fashion Day on Sunday beginning at 10:00 A. M. The church is located at 1895 Duncan Road.

Admission is $5.00 a day for Friday and Sunday and $10.00 a day on Saturday for adults; children under 12 years old are admitted free. RV hookups are available by reservations at $45.00 for the weekend for water/electric only. This is an educational/family event and NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OR OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILL BE PERMITTED!!!

For additional information see our web site at: www.richlandcreek antiques.com, or call 864 445 2781/e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Veterans Day

Program Announced



Al Butler, Commander of Saluda American Legion Post 65, announced “that the Veterans Day program will be held at the Saluda Theater, Friday, November 11th, 2016, at 4 pm”.

Pictured above is a young 20 year old Specialist 4 Marvin Gootee surveying the tank damage and crater from a land mine planted by the Viet Cong.

Gootee, a highly decorated soldier and Vietnam combatant is the recipient of 3 Purple Hearts and other decorations for valor and service. The Saluda High School’s Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) Color Guard will post the Colors. Followed by Jerry Farmer leading the singing of the National Anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner”. Next, Gootee, an active member of Saluda American Legion Post 65, will be the keynote speaker. Gootee will narrate a slide presentation depicting some of his experiences fighting the Viet Cong (VC).

Following the keynote speaker, American Legionnaire Tena Buffington will present a slide presentation portraying Saluda County Veterans. A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Veterans Monument following the program at the theater. The public is encouraged to come and help celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a Federal Holiday devoted to all living armed service members, who served honorably in war time and peace time, thanking them for their noble service to this great nation of ours. Remember Freedom Is Not Free.