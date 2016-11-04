General Election Nov. 8 2016
Friday, 04 November 2016
General Election November 8
Voters in Saluda County will join the rest of the nation in going to the polls Tues., Nov. 8, in the General Election.
Of course, the main contest is the battle for President between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, but there are also some important local races.
Democratic Saluda County Sheriff John Perry is being challenged by Republican Robin Freeman, a Saluda police captain. Both men are sons of police officers and have years of experience in law enforcement in Saluda County. Freeman defeated former Sheriff Jason Booth in the Republican Primary.
Democratic Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner will meet Republican Randall Maffett.
Turner challenged the qualifications of the original Republican candidate Chuck Adams. A judge ruled in Turner’s favor.
Because Adams was disqualified, the Republican Party was able to open the books again and Maffett, a retired Highway Patrol lieutenant, filed. He meets all the qualifications.
All of Saluda County’s voters can cast ballots in those two elections. The other contested races are in districts.
In County Council District 2 incumbent William Pugh, a Democrat, faces Republican DJ Miller, a former county IT manager.
In State Senate District 10 Democratic incumbent Floyd Nicholson will meet Ninety Six auctioneer Bryan Hope, a Republican.
State Senate District 26 will see Democratic incumbent Nikki Setzler meeting Republican Brad Lindsey.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Saluda County has 30 different ballots with all the districts in county, school and state elections, so it is impossible to print all of the sample ballots, but following are all the races:
President and Vice President
Hillary Clinton and Timothy Kaine, Democratic
Donald Trump and Michael Pence, Republican
Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley, Constitution
Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson, Independence
Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka, Green
Peter Skewes and Michael Lacy, American
Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, Libertarian
US Senate
Thomas Dixon, Democratic
Thomas Dixon, Working Families
Bill Bledsoe, Constitution
Thomas Dixon, Green
Tim Scott, Republican
Rebel Michael Scarborough, American
Bill Bledsoe, Libertarian
U.S. House of Representatives. District 03
Hosea Cleveland, Democratic
Jeff Duncan, Republican
State Senate, District 10
Floyd Nicholson, Democratic
J Bryan Hope, Republican
State Senate District 25
Shane Massey, Republican
State Senate, District 26
Nikki Setzler, Democratic
Brad Lindsey, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 39
Tillman Gives, Democratic
Cal Forrest, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 82
William Bill Clyburn
Solicitor Circuit 11
Rick Hubbard, Republican
LOCAL RACES
Sheriff
John C Perry, Democratic
Robin Freeman, Republican
Clerk of Court
Sherri Coleman, Republican
Coroner
Keith Turner, Democratic
Randall Maffett , Republican
County Council District 02
William Billie Pugh , Democratic
DJ David Miller, Republican
County Council District 04
Jones Butler, Republican
Soil and Water District Commission
P Kevin Yon, Non-Partisan
School Trustee District, 03 (Lexington School District)
Craig A Caughman
Stacey B Derrick
Leon Drafts
Lancer Shull
School Board District, District 01 (Aiken School District)
Ronnie West
School Board District 1 Seat 3
William Eberz
School Board District 1 Seat 1
Sharon Williams Holloway
School Board District 1 Seat 5
James M Holloway Sr
School Board District 1 Seat 7
Arlene S Puryear
Probate Judge
Brenda Griffith, Republican