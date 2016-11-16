Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2016 15:18 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 152

Sheriff, Coroner Re-elected



Despite a high Republican vote in most races, two incumbent Saluda County Democrats won re-election Tues., Nov. 8, in the General Election.

Sheriff John Perry was elected to his second term, earning 5147 votes to Republican Robin Freeman’s 3307. Coroner Keith Turner, in office since 1993, defeated Republican challenger Randall Maffett 4620 to 3822.

William Pugh became the second Saluda County Council member to be defeated this year. Republican political newcomer D.J.Miller took a narrow win the County Council District 2 race, 812-379. Jones Butler defeated Jacob Schumpert in the June Republican Primary for District 4.

Cal Forrest was elected to S.C. House Seat 39. In Saluda County he defeated Tillman Gives 5072-2004.

District 10 Senator Floyd Nicholson won re-election district-wide, but lost in Saluda County to Bryan Hope 2194-1887.

District 26 Senator Nikki Setzler won re-election as well, defeating Brad Lindsey in Saluda County 372-162.

Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan won re-election. In Saluda County, he defeated Democrat Hosea Cleveland 5642-2563.

In the Presidential race Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 5525-2809. While 73 percent of Saluda County’s registered voters cast ballots, the 2012 election had more voters in the Presidential race. In 2012 Mitt Romney defeated President Barack Obama 5130-3322. The 2016 figures show Trump got 395 more votes than Romney, and Clinton got 513 less than Obama. This trend apparently happened in many parts of the country.

In the races that had no opposition, following are the vote totals:

State Senate District 25, Shane Massey (3110); State House District 82 Bill Clyburn (982); 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard (6084); Probate Judge Brenda Griffith (6414); Clerk of Court Sheri Coleman (6350); County Council District 4 Jones Butler (2067); Soil and Water District Commissioner Kevin Yon (5605); Aiken School District 1 Ronnie West (677); Lexington School District Three Craig A Caughman (480), Stacey B. Derrick (506), Leon Drafts (480), Lancer Shull (448); School Board District One - Seat 1 Sharon Williams Holloway (587), Seat 3 William Eberz (618), Seat 5 James M. Holloway Sr. (352), Seat 7 Arlene Puryear (943).





CITIZEN OF THE YEAR - Peter Griffiin, surrounded by his family, was name the Saluda County Farm-City Citizen of the Year at the annual banquet Nov. 10. He was presented the plaque by retired Saluda County Agent Phil Perry. (Standard-Sentinel photo)





Peter Griffin Named

Citizen of The Year



Saluda County farmer and community leader Peter Griffin was named the Saluda County Farm-City Citizen of the Year of 2016 at the annual banquet Thurs., Nov. 10, at Saluda High School.

Gary Gilmore, coach of the Coastal Carolina University national championship winning baseball team was the featured speaker.

County Councilwoman Gwen Shealy served as the Mistress of Ceremonies, and the Rev. Pam Turfa, of Corinth/St. Mark Lutheran Churches delivered the invocation.

After special guests were recognized, the large audience enjoyed a meal prepared by Butler Catering.

Following the meal, Julia Wills described the Chanticleer arrangement she made in honor the mascot of Coastal Carolina. Mrs. Wills used greenery to create the rooster, and used okra pods to make the beak, The design also featured a baseball glove and ball, three baseball bats and home plate.

Sherri Ward, president of the Saluda County of Commerce provided the entertainment by singing two songs.

Nathan Horton, Saluda High’s baseball coach, introduced Coach Gilmore.

The coach began his presentation with a video detailing Coastal’s success through the conference, regional and super regional tournaments, and in the college World Series in Omaha.

Gilmore said his faith grew through all these tournaments when he made the decision to read the Bible in the spare time he had on the road.

He said the team knew all of the state, including Gamecock and Tigers supporters, were pulling for them to win.

Following Gilmore’s speech, retired Saluda County Agent Phil Perry, introduced Griffin as Citizen of the year

(See print edition for full story



Christmas Craft Show



The annual Christmas Craft Show will be this weekend at the Saluda National Guard Armory. There will be around 40 crafters showing off their hand crafted items for sale.

A lot of our crafters are from Saluda; Mrs. Virginia Goff, Mrs. Lynn Anderson, Mrs. Dora Whittle, Mrs. Janice Riddle, Mrs. Crystal Canady, Ms. Wendy Corson, Mrs. Tonya Temples, Mrs. Bonnie Shealy to name a few.

We will also have the best hot dogs in Saluda for sale.

You do not have to go to Columbia, Augusta or Greenville to f’md your Christmas gifts, just come to the Armory on Saturday and Sunday and do all your shopping. There will be something for every one. We hope everyone will come out and support our local crafters.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 19“‘ from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sunday, November 20th from 1:00 PM to 5:00PM. SEE YOU AT THE CRAFT SHOW.