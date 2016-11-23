Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 23 November 2016 03:07 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 132

Man Found Guilty,

Gets 20 Years

In the one jury trial of Saluda County General Sessions Court, a Saluda man was found guilty and sentenced to 20-years in prison.

Wayne McConnell Smith was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 2nd degree, and was sentenced to by Judge Roger M. Young Sr. to 20 years on each count. He was also sentenced to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree. The sentences run concurrently.

The following were sentenced on guilty pleas:

Preston Cole Bowman, possession of Schedule II drugs, 90 days, suspended to 18 months probation. Ned Dwight Brown, failure to stop for a blue light 1st, one year, suspended to 30 days and six months probation .

Dekayus Coleman, assault & battery 1st, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed six years. Dvonta Coleman, assault & battery 1st, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed six years.

Tarakus Otrasco Coleman, resisting arrest, 90 days. Jessie William Crouch, ill treatment of animals, five years, upon service of one year, suspended to five year probation. Derrick Jerome Davis, use of vehicle without owners permission, time served.

Robert Samuel Day III, burglar 2nd non-violent, 10 years, upon service of two years, suspended to four years probation. Monreus Cortez Ellis, possession of meth, one years, suspended to time served and six moths probation.

Tanya Dawn Greatonex, unlawful neglect of a child, five years, suspended to 18 months probation. Brandy Nicole Green, forgery, 30 days time served.

Wardrick D. Herlie Herrin, pointing and presenting, two years, suspended to one year probation. James Raymond Ill, Jr., possession of Meth, 2nd offense, one, suspended to 18 months probation.

Lavoris Sentenal Hill, criminal sexual conduct 3rd, eight years. Trevor Devon Morris, assault & battery 1st, YOA not to exceed 6 years.

Willie Lee Murray, used of vehicle without owners permission, six months, suspended to time served and six months probation. Marquez Dinon Nash, unlawful carrying of handgun, YOA not to exceed two years, suspended to 93 days, and one year probation.

Reico Antonya Norris, possession of a controlled substance, six months, suspended to six months probation. Demarcus Quenterrius Rollinson, failure to stop for a blue light, there years, suspended to 18 months probation.

Jessica Nichols Scott, unlawful conduct toward a child, one years, suspended to one year probation. Harold Alan Slaton, unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person, 90 days, suspended to time served and four months probation.

Robert Douglas Stancel, malicious injury to real property, two years, probation revocation. Stella Mashone Thornhill, possession of meth 1st, six months, suspended to time served and three months probation.

Khalil Juwan Williams, assault & battery 1st, ten years, suspended to 20 months probation. Brian A. Wilson, possession of stolen vehicle - 10K, one year, suspended to six months probation.

This was the last General Sesssions Court for Saluda CountyClerk of Court Doris Holmes and 11th Circuit Solicuitor Donnie Myers. Both are retiring, and will be replaced by Sheri Coleman and Rick Hubbard, respectively.





L to R: Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina School Administrators with Dr. Abbey Duggins, Assistant Principal of SHS and the 2017 High chool Assistant Principal of the Year.

SHS’s Duggins named High School

Assistant Principal of the Year

Columbia, S.C. — Dr. Abbey Duggins, assistant principal of Saluda High School in Saluda County School District, has been named the 2017 High School Assistant Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA). The award was announced Thursday, November 17th, in a surprise announcement at Saluda High School.

Duggins was selected by a knowledgeable panel of judges from an outstanding field of high school administrator candidates. The other finalist for the award was Amy Ballard from Mauldin High School, Greenville County Schools. The criteria used in the selection of this coveted award are set by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. State sponsors also include Horace Mann, Herff Jones and Michelin.

"We are very pleased to announce Abbey Duggins as the SCASA Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year," said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators. "She is an outstanding educator who is a passionate leader and a champion for her students and teachers at Saluda High School."

Sarah Longshore, Principal of Saluda High School, writes of Dr. Abbey Duggins, "Dr. Duggins encompasses the ideals of what an assistant principal of the year should be. Her leadership and pursuit of excellence is an example of all the things that make Saluda so great. She supports all students and all teachers in meeting the same high standards. As a champion for equitable student access to rigorous instructional programs, Dr. Duggins has worked hard to overcome the challenges that a poor, rural school district faces. Congratulations to Dr. Duggins for this well-deserved recognition."

Saluda County Superintendent, David Mathis, regards Dr. Duggins as a "consummate leader. Her vision for teaching and learning has contributed to the success of those she works with every day. She seeks opportunities to support students and staff along their journey. It is no secret that her influence leaves a lasting impression on the lives she touches."

SCASA, the professional organization for school leaders in South Carolina, has more than 4,000 members. From professional development opportunities and research, to publications and legislative advocacy, SCASA’s focus is to support school leaders in providing the best possible education for South Carolina’s young people. SCASA also works on the national level, as a state affiliate of three national associations for school leaders.