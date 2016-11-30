Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 30 November 2016 15:17 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 141

State Record Breaker

Saluda High placekicker Dylan Strickland set the state record for consecutive extra points made, 69, when he made the above kick in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 28-12 win over Andrew Jackson. Strickland began the streak in last year’s 30-27 win over Keenan, a game in which he kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. The all-important holder is Ty Bell, 22. Slayter Waters is the snapper. (Photo by Trey Fingerlin)

HUNTER LEADS - Fifteen-year-old Hunter Hopkins, a student with Downes Syndrome, has been “adopted” by the Saluda High football team, and Friday he led the team onto the field. His entry was featured on WIS as part of the “Game of the Week” coverage. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

BOARD MEMBERS SWORN IN - Judge Bruce Horne issued the Oath of Office to 3 re-elected Board Members- James Holloway, Dr. Arlene Puryear, and Sharon Holloway along with newly elected Board Member, Bill Eberz.





Chamber of Commerce

Holiday Events

The Saluda County Chamber of Commerce is excited to celebrate the end of a great year with special events.

The Christmas Parade and The Polar Express Movie Night will be on Sat. Dec. 17th. We are expecting a wonderful crowd for this special evening of activities. The parade will begin at 4:00 and at the conclusion of the parade everyone is welcomed to gather at the Courthouse Square for food, activities and to visit with Santa. The Polar Express movie will begin after dark.

This will be an excellent opportunity to sponsor a popular chamber activity and reach out to the community during the holiday season. Sponsorship for this event is $100 and includes advertising on flyers, Saluda Chamber webpage, Facebook, and in the newspaper, and a vendor space at the movie night. Please respond by Thursday, Dec. 1 to be a part of this special offer. Call 864-445-4100 or email to reserve your prime spot.