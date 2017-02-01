Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 01 February 2017 14:59 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 194

Fatality Ruled As

Natural Causes



What appeared to be Saluda County’s second highway fatality of 2017 turned out to be a death by natural causes.

According to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, an autopsy revealed Anthony William Venable, 56, died of natural causes rather than from injuries received from a one vehicle accident that took place at 6:10 p.m. on Sun., Jan. 29.

According to L/Cpl Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol, a 2004 GMC was traveling west on Price’s Bridge Road, near Holley Ferry, when it went off the right side of the road, then crossed to the left side of the road, where it overturned and hit a tree.

Venable, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The event took place only about a mile from the victim’s home on Nautical Shores Rd.

At the scene, Turner said he had a suspicion Venable did not die from injuries from the wreck, and the autopsy proved him right.

The accident will not count in the county’s number of highway fatalities.





SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS - Left to right: Dr. Arlene Puryear, CDR James Moore, Bill Eberz, Dr. Kathy Coleman; Front: Christy Corley Nichols, Sharon Williams-Holloway, and James Holloway

Saluda County Schools celebrates

School Board Recognition Month

Saluda County School District joined school districts throughout the state and nation to celebrate School Board Recognition Month at the January Board meeting held on January 24, 2017.

The theme “School Boards Stand up 4 SC Public Schools” recognizes the important roles school boards play in promoting and advocating for quality education. School board members are elected by the people in their local communities to represent their voice and to ensure the success of schools and students.

The efforts of school board members often go unrecognized. Board Recognition Month in January is a time that we can honor the year-round commitment that school board members make to our district and community.

In Saluda County School District, school board members develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community.

As a part of School Board Recognition Month, Saluda County Schools participated in an official signing of the South Carolina School Board Member Ethical Principles during their January school board meeting. By signing the principles, school board members publicly vowed to uphold effective governance principles and pledged to improve public education in their community.





Titan Farms

Recognized



First-generation farmers Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr of Titan Farms have been named the winners of the 2017 Top Producer of the Year award. The couple’s operation is one of the largest peach producers in the U.S. They also grow peppers and broccoli and recently diversified with a frozen-fruit facility for processing of peaches that are sold in bulk or pureed for use in yogurt, baby food and other products.

“My husband and I are truly living a dream,” Lori Anne Carr told attendees of Top Producer’s annual awards banquet in Chicago before the winner was announced.

“On the farm, we truly have a motto that nobody’s going to come up and pat you on the back, or nobody’s going to say, ‘Great job,’” Chalmers added. “We get our achievements and our personal goals set by going out and protecting the natural resources that we have, cultivating those into crops and producing staples and food for other people to eat. My personal joy comes from doing that day in and day out.”

Sponsored by Bayer and Case IH, the Top Producer of the Year contest is in its 18th year and represents the best in the business of farming. In addition to the Carrs, finalists for this year’s award were John Pagel of Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, a dairy and grain operation in Kewaunee, Wis., and brothers Richard and Roderick Gumz of Gumz Farms, a row crop and vegetable operation in Endeavor, Wis. Readers of AgWeb.com and Top Producer will learn more about each of the finalists in future news articles.

Each of the finalists received a trip for two to attend the seminar and will receive sessions with a CEO coach. The winner will receive the opportunity to be enrolled for a year in the Top Producer Executive Network™ peer group program, courtesy of Bayer. Additionally, the winner will get to choose either a Steiger Rowtrac or a Magnum Rowtrac from Case IH for 150 hours of use, courtesy of Case IH.