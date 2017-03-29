Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 29 March 2017 14:22 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 570

Peach Crop Severely Damaged



According Clemson Extension reports, the peach crop in the Ridge was severely damaged by the mid-March freezing temperatures.

Extension Agent Greg Henderson said the loss in the Ridge area is estimated at 80-90 percent. He added this figure is not just for the Ridge, but all of South Carolina and the Southeast.

Some late crop peaches are now blooming, but Henderson said there was concern back in February that they may not have been enough chilling hours for these trees to be successful.

The freeze not only affects the crops, but jobs, agriculture services like fertilizing, equipmental rental, trucking, etc. are also hit hard.

“It’s a trickle up effect,” he said.

Henderson said the loss may be greater than 2007, when South Carolina’s $63 million peach crop was reduced to $15 million.

Henderson said there will be some peaches produced.

“They may not be pretty, but they will still be better than anything California produces.”





County Among State Leaders In Getting

‘Bang for their Buck’ In Property Taxes



SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently released its third annual study on property taxes, and Saluda ranked among the South Carolina counties getting the most ‘Bang for their Buck’ on property taxes.

In addition to property taxes, the study analyzed the quality of local schools and the local crime rates to find where people were seeing the most value.

For a look at how the leaders in South Carolina performed, check out the table below:









The full study results, methodology, and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/taxes/south-carolina-property-tax-calculator?year=2017#map





Burton Posts NCAA Provisional

Qualifying Times in 100m and 200m

ATLANTA – The Anderson University men’s track and field teams wrapped up competition at the Emory Classic with impressive marks, Saturday at the Eagles’ Woodruff PE Center.

Senior Christopher Burton of Saluda posted a NCAA provisional qualifying time by winning the men’s 200 meter dash in a time of 21.41, with freshman Jordan Anderson (22.85) finishing 18th. Burton also posted a provisional time of 10.76 in the men’s 100 meter dash.