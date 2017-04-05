Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 05 April 2017 14:23 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 419

Boys State, Law Cadet Delegates Chosen

South Carolina American Legion Palmetto Boys State is sometimes referred to as a “laboratory of government”. Boys Staters have the opportunity to run for elected political offices; at the city, county and state levels in a simulated governmental environment. By participation in the political process, they are also afforded the chance to see and hear from representatives in government, influential business and community leaders. The encampment for year 2017 will be held at Anderson University, Anderson, SC.

The mission of the Nathan M. Wolfe Law Cadet Academy is to immerse young adults into an environment of structure and discipline. The goal is to provide each young adult with a broad view of law enforcement in South Carolina and give them an opportunity to have hands on experience to guide them through a week of instructions, lectures and hands on training.

Pictured left to right, front row: Legionnaire Marvin Gootee, American Legion Palmetto Boys State Citizens Roberto Monzalvo, son of Mario Ortiz and Maria Lopez; Hector Ortiz, son of Juana Ortiz; American Legion Boys State Alternate Edgar Zamorano-Morales, son of Jose Zamorano and Isabel Morales; Nathan M. Wolfe Law Cadet Kat Ryan, daughter of William and Harriett Ryan; Legion Commander Post 65 Al Butler. Second row: American Legion Boys State Citizens William Yonce, son of Lauren and Cece Yonce; Joshua Cobbler, son of William Cobbler and Virginia Rushton; T.J. Johnson, son of David and Angela Rodgers; Garrett Lake, son of Elliott Lake and Kimberly Lake; Legionnaires Don Hancock and Dan Guy. Post 65 wishes to thank everyone who supported and had a hand in making this project possible and a reality for these future leaders of our community.





Employers Encouraged to Attend

Upper Savannah Job Fair;

Online Registration Available

Area employers who are hiring are encouraged to participate in a job fair sponsored by the Upper Savannah Workforce System and Greenwood Mall.

The bi-annual Upper Savannah Regional Job Fair will be held at Greenwood Mall April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no charge to participate. However, available space is limited. Registration ends on April 17 or when all spots are filled.

Employers can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sc-works-job-fair-upper-savannah-region-tickets-32361816063.

As many as 80-plus employers have attended recent job fairs. It does not matter if an employer wishes to hire one employee or 50.

Employers from the Upper Savannah region of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties will be encouraged to have booths at the fair. Employers from Upper Savannah’s surrounding counties will also be invited.

The Job Fair’s new feature this spring is that an invitation has been extended to select high school seniors so that employers have an opportunity to connect with the class of 2017. There are many opportunities for recent graduates to work and go to school. Both Greenwood and Laurens counties have scholarship programs where residents can attend Piedmont Technical College tuition free.

People who are unemployed or interested in changing careers are encouraged to attend and visit the employer booths. Job seekers should bring plenty of resumes and are encouraged to dress as if they are going for an interview. There will also be workshops with topics involving careers and how to look for jobs, etc.

Information on the job fair is on line at www.upperscworks.com/jobFair.php.

For more information, call the Upper Savannah Council of Governments Workforce Development Division staff at 941-8050 or 1-800-922-7729 or your county’s SC Works Center.





Butler UMC 5K Run/Walk

Butler United Methodist Church sponsored a 5K Walk/Run, beginning and ending at the Saluda Park, on Sat., April 1. All proceeds go to Christ Central. Pictured above are the participants. (Standard-Sentinel photo)