Ninety Six Woman

Dies in Accident

A Ninety Six woman became Saluda County’s third highway fatality on the Greenwood Hwy. (U.S. 178 West) in the last three weeks, when she died in a single vehicle accident Thurs., May 18.

At approximately 8:25 a.m. the accident occurred at 1984 Greenwood Highway. A 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Jacqualine Amanda McCarthy, 22, of Ninety Six, was west bound toward Saluda when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

Miss McCarthy was wearing a seat belt, but was heavily entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Randy Simmons. There was an autopsy scheduled for Friday, May 19. The accident remains under investigation by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Simmons and Investigator Beverly Simmons would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Mayson Fire Department, Saluda County EMS and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for all the assistance and help on the scene.

On April 30, Evan Blair Campbell, 18, of Greenwood, and Lexie Rodgers, 66, of Ninety Six died in a head-on collision near Fruit Hill Road. Campbell was a high school senior about to graduate, Mrs. Rodgers was a former employee at Saluda Nursing Center, and Ms. McCarthy was to begin work Mon., May 22, as a pharmacy tech at the Saluda CVS.

National EMS Week, May 22-27

EMS week for the nation is set for May 22- May 27.

We would like to thank all of the EMS Personnel who have worked extraordinarily hard to ensure the success of the County EMS Service. Due to their diligent efforts, Saluda County EMS is ranked number one over all other Emergency Medical Services in the state by the EMS Association of South Carolina over the last year due to efforts of the EMS Team.

To say this was a very complex undertaking is an understatement. Efforts have been made, not only to improve the overall care and treatment of the citizens they serve, but to develop a community involvement program that improves the health and well-being of Saluda County citizens.

EMS Director Jacob Starnes would like to thank all of the Saluda County EMS Staff, Saluda County Council, citizens, other public safety services, including fire and law enforcement, for their unwavering support. Director Starnes wants to assure that Saluda County EMS will continue to strive for excellence in emergency health care. Please, take a moment to thank the EMS staff for their service.





Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale is

Friday and Saturday, June 2-3

Believe it or not the Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale is only days away.

Nine years ago all the small towns along Highway 23: Batesburg, Leesville, Monetta, Ridge Spring, Ward, Johnston, Edgefield, and Modoc got together to create a 44 mile yard sale that takes place in each of the towns and some areas along the way on the first Friday and Saturday in June.

The yard sale has grown each year and brings lots of folks from everywhere. If you can think of an item, my bet is that it can be found somewhere along the route. We have vendors from as far away as Florida and New York and as close as down the street. The Farmer’s Market kicks off on the same weekend, and the first of the peaches have come in, so we know there will be peaches along the way.

Make your plans for Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3, and join us in any of the towns along the Highway 23, or maybe, like some, start at the beginning and travel the 44 miles to its end. Join us in our annual fun event and “Rummage the Ridge”. For information, call 803-685-7810.