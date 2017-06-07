Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2017 13:52 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 199

Court Clears Fifty Cases



A two week term of Saluda County General Sessions Court that concluded cleared 50 cases, one of the largest totals in several years.

There were no jury trials.

Following are the sentences on guilty pleas.

Calvin Abney possession of marijuana over one ounce, time served. Denise Elizabeth Avery, possession of meth 1st, 18 months, suspended to time served, 18 months probation.

Davey Keith Bedenbaugh, assault and battery 2nd, 18 months, suspended to time served, 30 months probation. Ashley Nicole Blackman, financial transaction card fraud less than $500 within six months, Youth Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed one years, suspended to six months probation.

Curtis Videl Blocker Jr., escape, one year, consecutive with current sentence. Christian Renay Boulware, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two years, suspended to probation.

Thomas Boyd Jr., assault and battery 2nd, time served. Kelvin Lamont Brown, failure to stop for pursing law enforcement vehicle, 30 months, suspended to 60 days and 30 months probation.

Treyon Hykeem Butler, failure to stop for pursing law enforcement vehicle, 30 days. Cameron Wilson Chavis, burglary 2nd violent, YOA not to exceed three years.

Robert Jason Conyers, burglary 3rd, four years, suspended to time served, 36 months probation. Sammie Raye Corey, unlawful carrying of a handgun, time served.

Angela Lee Creech, unlawful neglect of a child, 18 months, suspended to time served, 24 months probation. Leobardo Mateo Cristobal, resisting arrest, no assault, 1 year, suspended to time served 106 days.

Treylor Wayne Cunningham, possession of Schedule IV drug, six months, suspended to time served, 18 months probation. Gustavo Rodriquez Dial, domestic violence first degree, 24 months.

Stephen Vincent Donlick, possession of Schedule IV drug, six months, suspended to time served, six months probation. Woodrow Wilson Dorn, possession of meth 1st, six months.

Antonous M. Farrow, possession of cocaine 1st, 12 months, suspended to time served, 18 months probation. Albert Giammatei Jr., assault and battery fist degree, five years. Terry Mark Gibert, possession of meth 1st, time served.

John Carlyle Goff, ill treatment of animals, time served, 48 months probation. Jeree Crotez Johnson, domestic violence 2nd, one years, suspended to 18 months probation.

Tyqona Malik Jones, possession of a stolen vehicle $2000-$10,000, YOA not to exceed two years, suspended to time served, 24 months probation. Ahmand Tobaysa Kinard, distribution of crack within proximity of a school, 10 years, upon service of five years, suspended to 0 months probation; distribution of crack, 10 years, upon service of five years, suspended to 30 months probation; possession with intent to distribute crack, 10 years, upon service of five years, suspended to 30 months probation.

Jamarcus Lambert Lindler, arson 3rd, YOA not to exceed five years, suspended to time served, 30 months probation. Vernon Wylie Mahaffey Jr., assault and battery 2nd, three years, suspended to five years probation.

Xavier Devon Matheney, burglary 3rd, non-violent, ten years, suspended to time served, 48 months probation. John Cauthern Matthews, grand larceny $2000-$10,000. five years, suspended to 30 days and 36 months probation.

Johnathan Mason McDaniel, distribution of marijuana, YOA not to exceed five years, shock YOA. Christopher Brandon Meetze, possession of schedule II drug, six months, suspended to 18 months probation.

Karl Anthony Morgan, swindling, three months, suspended to time served. Dominque Israel Morris, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd, 18 months, suspended to 90 days, 30 months probation.

Calvin Undray Ouzts, indecent exposure, one year, suspended to 24 month probation. Shanna Anntwanet Padgett, possession of schedule IV drug, six months suspended to 18 months probation.

Justin Lee Powell, burglary 3rd, one year, suspended to two years probation. Cruise Antoinio Rauch, financial transaction card fraud, one year.

Danielle Jordan Reynolds, breaking into a motor vehicle, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to time served, 30 months probation. Melanie Gayle Risinger, possession of Schedule IV drug, time served.

Jessica Nichole Scott, possession of meth, 12 months. Matthew Samuel Smith, YOA not to exceed one years, suspended to one year probation.

Shaquille Revon Turner, unlawful carrying of a pistol, 12 months, suspended to time served, 24 months probation. Vera Karen Wertz, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, two years, suspended to time served, 30 months probation.

Michelle West, DUI 1st, 30 days. Joseph Allen Lee Whitten, assault & battery 2nd, 18 months, suspended to time served, 18 months probation.

Jonah Izaiah Williams, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 10 years. Larry Terrell Yarbrough, assault and battery 2nd, 18 months.





39th Young Farmer Truck and

Tractor Pull This Weekend



Come out this weekend, June 9th and 10‘“, and enjoy the 39th annual Saluda Young Farmer Truck and Tractor pull.

This year in conjunction with Carolina Pullers,eight classes will be presented, instead of four. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7.

For more information, visit the website at Saludayoungfarmer.org.

Each year the young farmers awards scholarships to students that wish to pursue higher education in agriculture or an ag-related field. Over the years, the Saluda Young Farmers organization has provided 83 scholarships and have helped many other organizations in the community such as Saluda County Recreation program.

Come out to ”the hottest pull in the south” and show your support for a great cause.

2017 Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship Recipients

The Saluda Young Farmers are pleased to award seven scholarships for 2017.

These students, along with their parents, will be recognized on Friday night, June 9th at the 39th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull. This year’s recipients are: Ashley Owens (Clemson University), TJ Price (Florence-Darlington Tech), Megan Corley (Clemson University), Samaria Reed (Piedmont Tech), Alyssa Easler (Emmanuel College), Texanna Miller (Winthrop University).