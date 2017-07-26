Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2017 14:02 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 237

Macy Crawford Wins Showcase



When 10 year old Macy Crawford visited Z-1 Models and Talent 6 years ago, she knew she wanted to sing. Well, sing she did!

Agency Director Donna Ehrlich was beyond impressed with Macy’s vocal skills, but also her passion and her dedication.

Modeling, commercial, film were not something that Macy had planned to pursue. Ms. Ehrlich knew Macy could do it all.

Macy was never afraid of a challenge. She actually embraced it. She began attending the American Talent Showcase/Model Jam America, which is the premier Modeling and Talent Showcase. She very quickly became a singer in the ATS Legends Live Show.

Although not a dancer, she also became a dancer in the show and is now the female lead singer in the show.

Macy’s parents Jimmy and Elaine Crawford made if possible for Macy to spend part of the summer of 2015 in NYC. She was represented by Funnyface Today, a top NYC Agency. She took acting classes and also trained with one of the cities most well know accredited vocal coaches Bob Marks. It was an amazing opportunity for this small town girl. Fast forward to June 2017; Macy now 15 (She turns sweet 16 on July 25th) attended the summer ATS Showcase. She was again the overall winner. The contest was judged by some of the biggest names in the Entertainment industry. Scouts were from So you think you can Dance, Little Big Shots, America’s Got Talent, just to name a few.

This was the time that the hard work, blood, sweat and tears paid off. Macy has signed an exclusive NYC contract with MMG. She flies to NY at the end of July for a high fashion Model shoot. She will be recording three songs on this trip as well.

She has signed with BMG Atlanta, Chicago, NY, Orlando, Miami and LA. BMG is a top agency for print, film, and commercial. Macy’s number one agency is still Z-1 Models and Talent. They will navigate Macy’s career and keep things moving in a positive direction.

The big hero’s on Macy’s team are her parents. They are supportive, but never pushy. They are down to earth, loyal, and keep her grounded and focused, which is a pretty easy job. They work together to make things happen, balancing work, real life and travel.

Next up for this talented teen is her American Idol walk in audition, and, of course, NY.





MacKenzie Riley Is 4-H

Presidential Tray Winner



4-H was a family tradition to MacKenzie Riley. MacKenzie was honored during the State 4-H Congress at Clemson as the 4-H Presidential Tray Winner. This award is South Carolina’s top 4-H award. Along with a silver tray and a $1500 scholarship from the Coopertive Council of South Carolina.

MacKenzie is a third generation 4-H’er and child of two award winning 4-H Alumni. She enrolled in 4-H at the age of five and started in summer programs that included cooking and sewing. For seven years, she participated in the “Kids in the Kitchen” program. This program helped her realize her love for cooking. One of her favorite project areas is Healthy Lifestyles. For seven years, her team has participated in this competition. A few years ago, her team won first place in the state competition and earned the opportunity to compete in the Great American Seafood Competition – 4-H Edition. They placed third. This was the first time South Carolina had ever placed in the national contest. Now, she teaches young children how to eat healthier and how to be active.

MacKenzie had the opportunity to represent South Carolina at the National 4-H Center. This was her most memorable trip. The Youth Voice-Youth Choice trip was an opportunity for her to present what South Carolina was doing in teaching nutrition. This resulted in South Carolina receiving a $50,000 Youth Voice-Youth Choice grant being renewed for the four years. A part of the grant was to fund nutritional videos that MacKenzie lead exercises for and is currently being featured in elementary schools statewide.

Her other memorable trip was 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus-Presidential Inauguration. This week long trip included education workshops, tours and the inauguration. Her community service includes picking up litter in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, entertaining at a nursing home, political campaigning, assisting with the Saluda County Taste & See, organizing a book drive and engaging in international projects in China and Ireland.

Mackenzie plans to attend Midlands Technical College this fall to study nursing. Her goal is to receive her Registered Nursing Degree and work on the labor and delivery floor of Lexington Medical Center.

Mackenzie is the daughter of Buck and Beverley Riley of Johnson and a 13 year 4-H member in Saluda County.

Three additional youth were honored as fellow 4-H Presidential Tray Winners. They were Carey Herndon of Bamberg, Morgan McManus of Darlington and Geneffer Sweatman of Colleton.

Carrie Trotter of Saluda was a finalist and were also interviewed for this prestigious award. Thanks to Dr. Bela Herlong in assisting her in preparations for this competitions.



