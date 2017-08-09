Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2017 14:34 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 235

Saluda County Council

Chairman Don Hancock Dies



Saluda County Council Chairman Don Hancock, 64, died Tues., Aug. 2, after a more than year long battle with cancer.

Hancock was in his second term chairman, having first been elected in 2010.

When he announced for re-election in 2015, he said:

“I believe our county has made tremendous strides in the past few years. Our county has established and strengthened ties to organizations external to our county such as our Legislative Delegation, the SC Department of Commerce, our utility providers (SCE&G, Aiken Electric Co-Op, Mid-Carolina Electric Co-Op), the Upper Savannah Council of Governments among others. The council has also strengthened relationships internal to the county such as the Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority, Saluda County Schools, Saluda County Transportation Commission, as well as the municipalities.”

Hancock last public meeting appearance was in June. It was at that meeting first reading was given to an ordinance that will pave the way for a 650-acre solar farm in the county that will result in an $115 million investment.

He praised the work of the current and immediate past councils for making the investment possible. He added that more development activity could be announced in the next few months.

Two smaller solar farms were built during his term, and Roya Foods opened in the old Milliken Plant. Council also made the EMS a county department, separate from Saluda Nursing Center, last year.

Hancock grew up in Saluda County, the son of the late Ernest and Helen Hancock. His family owned and operated Hancock Poultry Co. on the Ridge Spring Highway.

After graduating in 1970 from Saluda High School, he went on to Georgia Southern University where in finished in 1974. In addition, he held a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee and a Masters in Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.

He retired from Lucent Technologies in 2001 after a career in Project Management.

He was commissioned at 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine in 1975 and remained on active duty until 1982. He retired as a Colonel from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in 2005. Hancock was called back to active duty after the attacks on September 11, 2001, and served in Iraq from January to July 2005.

Hancock was active in the Saluda County Chamber of Commerce, Saluda Lions Club, American Legion Post 65, and the Boy Scouts, where he served as a scoutmaster. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Hancock was recently elected chairman of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments Board of Directors.

Hancock was the second county council chairman to die in office since the turn of the century. H. Bernard Horne died Jan. 14, 2004, at Providence Hospital, following a long battle with heart disease. Sadly ironic is the fact Horne and Hancock were step-brothers.

Horne was succeeded by his son, Hardee, who Hancock followed.

A special election will be held to fill Hancock’s unexpired term.

Hancock is survived by his sisters Charlyn Staubes of Saluda and Ann Coker of Greenwood, nieces and nephews, and his step-mother, Geneva Hancock.

Services were held Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, with burial in West Travis Park Cemetery.



DR. MATHIS RESIGNS



Dr. David Mathis has resigned as Saluda County Schools superintendent to accept a position with the State Department of Education.

Monday, the school board named Dr. Harvey Living-ston was the new superin-tendent.

More on this next week.





Relay for Life Schedule of Events



6:00 pm Opening ceremonies

6:15 pm Joye Hutto

6:45 pm SHS Cheerleaders

7:00 pm Christy Mills Dance school

7:30 pm Jensen Music

8:00 pm Amick Grove Puppet and Drama Team

8:30 pm Backwoods Brothers

9:00 pm Luminaria Lighting and Silent walk

9:30 pm Joy Ride with Jimmy Holocombe

10:30 pm Closing Ceremony / Closing Prayer