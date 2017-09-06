Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2017 14:23 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 300

Home Invasion Defendant

Sentenced To 10 Years



Da’Vashea L. Rhodes, age 24, has been sentenced to 10 years incarceration for the burglary of a home on Bonham Road in Saluda County.

Rhodes forced entry into the home by breaking a lock and a door frame during daylight hours. Rhodes and an accomplice stole flat screen televisions, electronics, and firearms from the residence. The stolen firearms included a shotgun and an assault rifle.

A neighbor observed the burglary in progress and notified law enforcement. Senior Assistant Solicitor Al Eargle stated, “We appreciate the vigilance of the community in reporting this crime to authorities. This case reflects the importance of citizen involvement, combined with the joint efforts of law enforcement agencies, in bringing this suspect to justice.”

Rhodes fled the scene of the burglary and led police on a high-speed chase involving the Saluda Police Department, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston Police Department, and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. The high-speed pursuit ended near the intersection of Long Cane Road and Ouzts Road in Edgefield County where the 2000 Cadillac driven by the suspects lost control. The suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area. The bloodhound unit of the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and the SLED Aviation Unit assisted in the search for the suspects.

Multiple items stolen from the residence were located inside the Cadillac driven by Rhodes and the accomplice, including the firearms, three televisions, and Xbox and Nintendo game consoles.

Rhodes pled guilty this week in Saluda County General Sessions Court to Burglary – Second Degree and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light. Rhodes was a repeat offender with a prior conviction for burglary.

This case was prosecuted by Eleventh Circuit Senior Assistant Solicitor Al Eargle. The sentence was imposed by Circuit Court Judge William P. Keesley. Rhodes will be transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin service of the sentence immediately. Multiple guns were found in the vehicle driven by Rhodes and the accomplice.

Defendant Found Guilty By Jury



A Saluda County jury has returned a guilty verdict this evening on Robert Nathan McDaniel for distribution of controlled substances, distribution of marijuana, and criminal conspiracy.

Thank you to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Russ Padgett for your hard work on this case. Assistant Solicitor Doug Fender handled the trial of this case in Saluda County General Sessions Court.

The jury returned their verdict at approximately 6:30 pm tonight. McDaniel was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge William P. Keesley to 5 years suspended upon the service of 3 years incarceration. The prison sentence will be followed by a period of probation.

McDaniel will be transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin service of the sentence immediately.