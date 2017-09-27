Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 27 September 2017 14:24 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 251

SWORN IN - Ed Miller is shown being sworn in as the new South Carolina Department of American Legion District 17 Commander, by the South Carolina Department Commander Mike Strauss. Commander Miller’s responsibilities include the following American Legion Posts: Saluda, Newberry, Edgefield, Johnston, Ridge Spring, Batesburg-Leesville and Gilbert. Commander Miller is a past pastor of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, Saluda; past Chaplain and Post Commander of Post 65 and past Chaplain for the South Carolina Department of American Legion.





Trinity Lutheran Church Closing

After preaching the Gospel since 1837, Trinit Lutheran Church,430 Trinity Rd., Saluda, will be closing. The closing service will be Sun., Oct. 8, at 11 a.m., with Bishop Herman Yoos of The South Carolina Lutheran Synod leading the service, assisted by the Rev. Bill Stone. Everyone is invited to come and worship.





Attention Voters:

Precincts Moved



The following polling locations have been moved:

# 13 Pleasant Cross: Voters who formerly voted at Bethlehem Baptist Church Community Center will now be voting at Mine Creek Baptist Church, 1799 Johnston Hwy, Johnston, SC 29832.

# 16 Ridge Spring Monetta: Voters who formerly voted at Ridge Spring Town Hall will now be voting at Ridge Spring Fire Department, 201 Green Street, Ridge Spring, SC 29129.

The Elections Office will be sending out new voter registration cards with the new address on them to voters affected.

Please contact the office if you have any questions or concerns. (864) 445-4500 Ext. 2200 and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





County A Leader In Net Worth



In a recent study, financial technology company SmartAsset set out to find the places in the country where people have the highest net worth.

The study measured net worth, income and debt across counties in the U.S. to see where people have the highest per capita net worth. Saluda County ranked among the top places in South Carolina

For a look at how the top counties in South Carolina stacked up, check out the table below:







For more information on the study, including the methodology and interactive map, check here: https://smartasset.com/investing/online-brokerage-accounts#South Carolina